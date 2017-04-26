By

Did you know that animals could read? Yup, the $52 billion slush fund that SB 1 created a massive gas tax and increase is auto registrations is going to spend $5 million a year for “animal corridors”. Usually these are bridges over freeways. How do the fox’s, deers and snakes know this is how to get to the other sides? I guess they will be given Common Core lessons in how to read. I found out from my good friend Andy Caldwell that in parts of Santa Barbara County government built tunnels for salamanders! That is for real—the joke is on the public and the salamanders. “The bill was controversial before it passed. But, new discussions beginning in the Senate are raising concerns as some lawmakers look to allocate $15 million to non-transportation projects: $5 million for restroom repairs at state parks

$5 million to improve access for communities without parks

$5 million to acquire property for wildlife This is just the start of the slush fund spending. Watch as more of the scam is exposed. In all, it is estimated that approximately 50% of the $52 billion will be spent for NON freeway and streets expansions and repairs.

Legislative Democrats Delayed Proposals to Divert Tax Monies Away from Roads Following Public Criticism

Senator Jim Nielsen, 4/21/17

SACRAMENTO – Without giving a reason, the majority led budget committee postponed a diversion proposal on Thursday’s agenda to spend a part of the state’s massive $52 billion car and gas tax for restroom repairs at state parks, the purchase of land for animal travel and grants to encourage people to visit parks.

Please click here to view the entire story by KCRA’s Mike Luery. Below is an excerpt:

California’s crumbling roads are supposed to get billions of dollars in repairs under Senate Bill 1. It raises taxes by 12 cents a gallon for gasoline and 20 cents a gallon more for diesel in order to fund road and bridge repairs across the state.

Gov. Jerry Brown, who pushed for the bill to pass the Legislature two weeks ago, hasn’t even signed the $52 billion road repair bill.

The bill was controversial before it passed. But, new discussions beginning in the Senate are raising concerns as some lawmakers look to allocate $15 million to non-transportation projects:

State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Gerber, said he is dismayed by the proposal.

“It is absolutely a diversion of funds,” Nielsen said. “And, it’s a continued breach of trust of the Legislature to the citizens, who thought this money was going to go for all transportation.”

But Thursday at the Capitol, senate Democrats unexpectedly pulled the $15 million park spending measure.