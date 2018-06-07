By

“Moderate” Democrat Senator Steve Glazer” Bill SCA 20: Steals $91 Million From Fresno and Gives to STATE We were told by Republicans that Steve Glazer was a “good” Democrats, he is moderate and will listen to us. His bill SCA 20 is proof of who he is—a Democrat that is trying too hard to bankrupt local cities so the State can spend more money. His bill, which will need a vote by the people, changes the location of taxes levied on Internet sales. One city, Fresno, would lose $91 million—with the money ultimately going to Sacramento instead. What about you city—how much will it lose? “A recent publication from MuniServices / Avenu suggests that in addition to unknown revenue losses or gains at the city and county level, the proposal brings other uncertainties. Businesses, for example, could be expected to experience “increased errors” and higher administration costs due to the ambiguous nature of where taxes should be reported. Not only does Glazer steal money from cities, but he raises the cost of doing business on small firms—forcing some to close down or live in fear of being accused of holding back taxes from the State—a criminal offense. Glazer a “Moderate”? Only in his smile—look at his policies.

Legislative Proposal Could Create Uncertainties Beyond Sales Tax Revenue

California City News,, 06/6/2018

Last month, we reported on Fresno Mayor, Lee Brand’s opposition to a controversial legislative proposal to alter the point of tax collection for online retailers from where the product delivery originated to the place of delivery. According to Mayor Brand, SCA 20 (Glazer) would result in a loss of $91 million in revenue in the City of Fresno.

A recent publication from MuniServices / Avenu suggests that in addition to unknown revenue losses or gains at the city and county level, the proposal brings other uncertainties. Businesses, for example, could be expected to experience “increased errors” and higher administration costs due to the ambiguous nature of where taxes should be reported.

SCA 20 was scheduled to be considered on May 25th, but was postponed to a later date yet to be determined. If approved by the legislature, the bill will require voter-approval for implementation.

To read more about SCA 20, click here.