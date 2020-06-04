By

This is a big story. Newsom wants to cut money to health care, education and illegal aliens. The Democrats that run the Legislature refuse to make those cuts. While we do have a $54 billion deficit, larger next year, the Dems have no way to pay—except—both Newsom and the legislative Democrats think that President Trump is going to give California to bail out the collapsing pension system and to finance billions in aid to illegal aliens, while honest citizens need to protect themselves, teach their children, while government has killed their jobs.

The Regressive Newsom has spent billions on boondoggles, phony mask contracts and still refuses to give details on the over 400 no bid contracts he signed. Now the Legislature wants to have a say in those decisions—but only till August 31.

Corruption? All over the place.

Legislature consolidates power before budget negotiations with Newsom

Calmatters, 6/4/20

The Assembly and Senate threw their weight behind a joint budget proposal Wednesday, shoring up their political power as they head into the final stretch of negotiations with Newsom. They expect to reach an agreement with the governor early next week.

Key pieces of Newsom’s May budget proposal that lawmakers rejected:

Slashing $14 billion from schools, health care and safety net programs unless the federal government sends funds by July 1. The Legislature’s proposal assumes federal funding will arrive — and if it doesn’t, limits cuts to $7 billion by drawing on reserves.

unless the federal government sends funds by July 1. The Legislature’s proposal assumes federal funding will arrive — and if it doesn’t, limits cuts to $7 billion by drawing on reserves. Maintaining executive power to spend billions of dollars on the coronavirus pandemic . Their plan would involve lawmakers in those spending decisions, at least through Aug. 31.

. Their plan would involve lawmakers in those spending decisions, at least through Aug. 31. Cutting aid for undocumented immigrants. Lawmakers want to expand Medi-Cal to provide government-funded health care for undocumented seniors and extend a tax credit to undocumented residents with a child under 6.

Also on Wednesday, a powerful Assembly committee passed a proposed constitutional amendment to reestablish affirmative action in state colleges, universities and agencies and a bill that would create a reparations task force. Both bills now go before the entire Assembly for a vote.