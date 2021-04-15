Legislature kills bill to ban Calif. fracking, oil production

For the current time, tens of thousands of well-paying jobs in the California oil industry are safe. The dollar or more increase per gallon of gas is on hold and the terrorists in the Middle East will not be our only provider of oil in California. That does not mean that Gov. Nuisance could not issue an Executive Order to meet the “health crisis” or whatever crisis he wants to use as the excuse as the reason to shut down oil production and USE in California.

“A bill seeking to ban hydraulic fracturing along with more common methods of oil extraction within the state of California was killed in the State Senate Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday.

The result delivers considerable relief to the state’s still-sizable energy sector and its unionized workforce.

The deeply-Democratic legislature found itself in a bind over two sets of competing interests with deep favor: organized labor and environmentalists.

The legislation, Senate Bill 467 drafted by Sen. Scott Wiener (D–San Francisco), would have come to force in 2023 with an eye toward banning fracking, along with methods that use water, steam, or acid to procure oil from the ground by 2035.

Thanks to Trump, California and the United States have become oil independent. Thanks to Biden and Newsom, we might soon see American and California car drivers financing the terrorists hate and War on America and Freedom. Who do Democrats hate jobs and independence so much?