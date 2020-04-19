By

The Democrat Governor of Michigan doesn’t want you to buy seeds, paint or flooring—or protest. She has said that the protests could cause her to keep the State under house arrest longer—that is her threat. Many Democrat Governors are using the virus as an excuse to stop the sale of guns. Could they be concerned that the people will rebel? If so, it does not take guns, it take FEET. Wan to rebel, return to normal, go to church, have soccer games, re-open your businesses. Governors are releasing murderers, rapists and thugs from prison, it does not look good for them to arrest people holding a flag and protesting or praying in church. We are the government.

The Democrats say that THEY are responsible for the closing and opening of society—they also have to take the blame for the killing of the economy, ending Constitutional rights and harming the future of our children.

Lemons into Lemonade: Did President Trump Trick Dems into Going ‘Full Authoritarian’ during Virus Crisis?

by Clint Fargeau, Red State, 4/17/20

Breitbart News reports that California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D … of course) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom Monday asking that Newsom suspend all firearm and ammunition sales in the one-party separatist state:

The letter begins: “Thank you for the work you and your administration have been doing to face down the COVID-19 pandemic. I am writing today to urge you to enact a statewide suspension of firearm and ammunition sales, with exceptions for law enforcement and authorized peace officers.” Santiago went on to cite the surge in firearm purchases, noting that guns are one of the things Californians began “panic-buying” after “Italy’s reported outbreak of COVID-19 cases.”

Newsom probably won’t take Santiago up on this latest effort to virtue signal at Democrat voters at the expense of the Second Amendment. But it doesn’t matter; the damage is already done. Americans with even a bit of common sense and a passing familiarity with the Constitution will look on the proposal and conclude no civil liberty is safe, not when Dems have any pretext to suspend them.

WHEN INSANITY IS GOOD NEWS

Public actions like the one proposed by Assemblyman Santiago are really good news for President Trump, when it comes to public perception.

Between them, the Democrat governors of California, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, et. al., have run roughshod over civil liberties during the Chinese virus crisis. Democrat mayors of metropolises like New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco have followed suit. They have used diktats to, among other actions:

These were not ‘suggestions’ nor appeals to public conscience, cooperation, and consent. These were decrees enforced with fines, handcuffs, threats, and spying. Millions of Americans have watched the news in horror and disbelief as well-known Democrat executives and lawmakers across the country have gone full authoritarian in just a few short weeks.