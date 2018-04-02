By

It is seldom that the general public has the opportunity to see the behind the scenes actions in an election. In this case the Democrats have targeted OC Congressman Dana Rohrabacher for defeat. He needs all the money he can muster to defeat the Democrats in November. Along comes former Assemblyman Scott Baugh—who collected money in 2015 and 2016 on the basis he would NEVER run against Rohrabacher. Now he is using that money to defeat an incumbent Republican—Baugh went back on his word. This forced numerous GOP elected officials in Orange County to deliver a letter to his home, asking him not to run. Rohrabacher, who I have known since 1966 (not a typo) has been endorsed by the Orange County Republican Party, the California Republican Party and many others. Baugh has decided to ignore all Republican leadership and grass roots folks—by doing so, helping the Democrats and electing a Progressive Sanders type instead of the Constitutional Rohrabacher. Pelosi could not be happier! Congressman Dana Rohrabacher

Letter to Scott Baugh by Orange County Elected Officials—Asking Him NOT to Run for Congress

Letter to Scott Baugh, numerous OC elected officials, 3/8/18

March 8, 2018

Dear Chairman Emeritus Scott Baugh,

For a decade you led the Republican Party of Orange County as our Chairman. Both as the Chairman, and before as a legislative leader, you upheld President Reagan’s 11th Commandment – thou shalt not speak ill on any fellow Republican. Your recent decision to consider publicly challenge the Party’s endorsed candidate for Congress, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, is inconsistent with the positions you espoused as a leader and the principles we share. As Orange County Republican elected officials, we urge you to reconsider.

Now more than ever, it is critical we unite behind elected leaders fighting for our common principles. Limited resources and volunteer energy must be directed towards defeating Democrats and not fellow Republicans. Proceeding on your current path is destructive to the Republican Party of Orange County which you helped build. It is divisive and presents an unnecessary distraction. We all endorse Congressman Rohrabacher in his re-election to congress.

Fighting for limited government and individual freedom, Congressman Rohrabacher has represented the 48th Congressional District, and our entire Nation, with distinction. In the coming election, we anticipate four highly contested Congressional seats – we need you to be a unifying force.

If you choose to move forward with your candidacy it will be over our objections and without our support. Again, we ask that you not run at this to time and join us in fighting to protect this congressional seat. Sincerely,

