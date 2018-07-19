By

Lets get real– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—is a fascist/totalitarian, better suited for 1950’s Cuba, 1917 Russian and Red China at any time. Openly opposed to freedom, this radicla activist is now going to be a Democrat member of Congress. She represents parts of The Bronx and Queens in New York. La Guardia airport is a major national airport, employer and major part of the economy of the East Coast—and her district has this airport as part of the process. She wants to close it down. She wants to close down ALL U.S. airports and government buildings. Radical? No. Revolutionary? No. She is a fascist. Maybe a plant of the GOP to ruin the Democrat Party? “Ocasio-Cortez called on activists to hold all U.S. airports, the southern and northern border in the U.S., and every ICE office in occupation: I believe the moral character of the United States is at stake. So for me, it wasn’t a question of whether I should go down [to the border]. We have to have a rapid response. And I think every day that we go on — especially a day when something that heinous happens — we have to occupy all of it. We need to occupy every airport, we need to occupy every border, we need to occupy every ICE office until those kids are back with their parents, period. [Emphasis added] The self-described “democratic socialist” said activists needed to be on alert and have the ability to “drop everything” to immediately begin occupying airports like LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York City, and ICE offices.” I hope she and the modern day Brown Shirts start the occupation about October 15—and take Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer with her when the airport is shut down by her mobs.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Occupy All ICE Offices, Borders, U.S. Airports, ‘Occupy All of It’

Socialist Democrat candidate for Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th District is calling on left wing and open borders activists to “occupy” all United States airports, all borders in the U.S., and every office of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

John Binder, Breitbart, 7/17/18



In a panel discussion with Democracy Now!, Ocasio-Cortez called for an uprising against President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border where all border crossers and illegal aliens are being criminally prosecuted.

Ocasio-Cortez called on activists to hold all U.S. airports, the southern and northern border in the U.S., and every ICE office in occupation:

I believe the moral character of the United States is at stake. So for me, it wasn’t a question of whether I should go down [to the border]. We have to have a rapid response. And I think every day that we go on — especially a day when something that heinous happens — we have to occupy all of it. We need to occupy every airport, we need to occupy every border, we need to occupy every ICE office until those kids are back with their parents, period. [Emphasis added]

The self-described “democratic socialist” said activists needed to be on alert and have the ability to “drop everything” to immediately begin occupying airports like LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York City, and ICE offices.

“We need to be ready to drop everything and go straight to LaGuardia airport,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We need to be ready to drop everything and go straight to our local ICE agency.”

Ocasio-Cortez also accused Trump of committing “internationally recognized human rights violations” against border crossers and illegal aliens by previously separating illegal alien adults from the border crossing children they crossed into the U.S. with.

“I went to the border because our nation is in a moral crisis and there is no convenient time for us to stand up against human rights violations , and every day that we allow these 2,000 children that have been ripped from their parents — which is an internationally recognized human rights violation — this is being done in our name, this is being done in representation of us as the United States citizens,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Every day that we allow the continued violations of those children’s rights is the day that I believe the moral character of the United States is at stake,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

About one in five illegal alien adults crossing the border with toddlers, as Breitbart News reported, has not been allowed to reunite with those children because they were found to be either criminals, not the child’s parent, or present some other danger to the child.

The separation of child border crossers from illegal alien adults at the southern border has been occurring since before 2001 , throughout the Bush and Obama administrations.

Previously, Ocasio-Cortez said all foreign nationals, border crossers, and illegal aliens are entitled to enter the U.S., Breitbart News noted.

Ocasio is increasingly shaping the Democratic Party’s open borders platform ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Since her beating of establishment Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) in the Bronx, Democrats in the House and Senate, along with progressive liberals like Cynthia Nixon in New York, have been demanding ICE be abolished and all immigration enforcement be ended.

As Breitbart News reported, House Democrats filed legislation that would abolish all immigration enforcement across the U.S. A week later, though, the Democrats who authored the “abolish ICE” legislation came out against their own bill when they were told they would be allowed to vote on the plan ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals that swing voters are overwhelmingly opposed to the Democrats’ plan to end all immigration enforcement across the U.S. Nearly 3-in-4 swing voters, about 73 percent, said they do not want ICE to be disbanded, as Breitbart News reported. Less than 30 percent of swing voters said they support the abolishment of ICE.

Even Democrat voters are opposed to the abolishment of ICE. Nearly 60 percent of Democrats said they do not want ICE to be disbanded.

Abolishing the deportation agency, as Breitbart News reported, would have allowed more than 1.6 million illegal aliens to have gone free throughout the U.S. in the last five years.