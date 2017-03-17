By

Thanks to politicized judges, that use their “sensitivities” not the law for judgement, terrorists have an easier time to come into this nation. The Obama appointed judge, who also attended law school with Obama, determined that under no circumstances could a President stop terrorists from entering the United States. “According to Watson, Ismail Elshikh, the imam of the Muslim Association of Hawaii would suffer “irreparable harm” based on religious discrimination, because his Syrian mother in law would be denied a visa to enter the U.S. So because a Syrian visa applicant has a relative here, the U.S. can’t prohibit immigrants from Syria? Watson seemingly applies a “disparate impact” test to assert religious prejudice because the ban disproportionately affects Muslims. This is like liberal jurists who can’t find or prove racial discrimination but overrule a law because it “disparately impacts” that racial group.” Why is America is danger? Judges that can not read the laws and refuse to abide by the laws. A lawless judiciary is going to kill Americans.

Liberal Judges Declare War On Trump

Disheartened activist judges have abdicated the rule of law in an effort to …

by Arnold Steinberg, Western Journalism, 3/16/17

Hillary Clinton lost the election. Disheartened activist judges have abdicated the rule of law in an effort to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump. Instead, they will undermine confidence in the judiciary itself, deservedly producing a backlash against their rogue decisions.

Derrick K. Watson went to law school with Barack Obama who appointed his crony Watson as a Federal Judge of the U.S. District Court in Hawaii. Yesterday Judge Watson, in what President Donald Trump properly called “unprecedented judicial overreach” struck down the administration’s latest travel ban, that was in fact remedially tailored (exempting green card and visa holders) to resolve the specious legal arguments against the first ban.

Watson’s fatuous decision makes a mockery of the law and is likely not only to be overruled by the U.S. Supreme Court but to reinforce Trump’s determination to appoint fair judges who are not ideologues. Watson did not even cite the relevant statute [1182(f)], precisely because it is unambiguous:

Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”

Observe that the Canto decision (1996) noted: “The exclusion of aliens is a fundamental act of sovereignty. The right … is inherent in the executive power to control the foreign affairs of the nation.”

Watson disingenuously claims the ban violates the establishment [of religion] clause of the constitution. The travel ban has zero to do with the separation of church and state. It doesn’t mention Muslims and does not even apply to roughly 90 percent of the world’s Muslims. Even if it did, so what? Are we to exclude all the Presbyterian, Mormon and Episcopalian terrorists? In fact, the ban applies initially for 90 days to Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan. Syria and Yemen, the same six nations held suspect by the Obama administration. It does not apply to 44 Muslim Majority nations!

Watson quotes from candidate Trump’s urging a temporary ban on Muslims. Can you imagine if a jurist overruled an Obama executive order, based not on what the order says, but on what Obama said while campaigning?

According to Watson, Ismail Elshikh, the imam of the Muslim Association of Hawaii would suffer “irreparable harm” based on religious discrimination, because his Syrian mother in law would be denied a visa to enter the U.S. So because a Syrian visa applicant has a relative here, the U.S. can’t prohibit immigrants from Syria?

Watson seemingly applies a “disparate impact” test to assert religious prejudice because the ban disproportionately affects Muslims. This is like liberal jurists who can’t find or prove racial discrimination but overrule a law because it “disparately impacts” that racial group.

The Trump administration’s original order indicated a preference (not in the current order) for helping Christian refugees who were discriminated against by the United Nations camps and who, unlike Muslims, are indeed targeted, solely based on their religion, for violence and extinction based. And what if in the 1930s President Franklin Roosevelt targeted Jewish refugees for special help (which FDR did not); would that somehow violate the constitution’s establishment clause? Preposterous.

Legendary Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz, who supported Obama’s election and re-election and backed Hillary over Trump, was not a fan of President Trump’s original travel ban, issued January 27 and overruled by a Ninth Circuit jurist, James L. Robart, whose incoherent opinion referenced effects on the economy in the State of Washington. When a federal base closes, the local economic effect can be profound. Does that mean the Pentagon can’t close a base?

Robart’s decision was upheld by the luck of the draw – a three judge panel on call for February including recent Obama appointee Michelle Friedland, so partisan that every Republican senator except one voted against her confirmation. Friedland is about half the age of her fellow jurist-panelist, Carter appointee William Canby, who at 85 is the same age as Carter appointee Stephen Reinhardt who would not allow the full Ninth Circuit to review the three judge panel’s ruling. (Footnote: Reinhard’s decisions are routinely reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court.)

In a remarkable coincidence yesterday, the same day as the Watson ruling, five judges of the Ninth Circuit, including the highly respected Alex Kozinski, dissented from the Ninth Circuit’s refusal to hold a full hearing on Trump’s original travel ban. Their compelling brief how becomes part of the record that the U.S. Supreme Court will consider in likely supporting the travel ban. Indeed, the justices of the high court could do no better than to simply reproduce this brief.

Constitutional scholar Dershowitz thought the first travel ban was likely constitutional and is more certain that the new travel ban is constitutional. When Dershowitz on CNN questioned Watson’s peculiar decision and predicted Trump would win before the Supreme Court, fellow panelist John Flannery, a self-promoting former prosecutor, claimed Dershowitz favored the ban (he does not), and somehow because Dershowitz supports Israel. And Flannery calls Trump a bigot!