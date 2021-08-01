By

If you do nothing else today, you MUST watch Bill Maher tear apart the Olympics and the Woke Cancel Cultural. Line by line he explodes the viciousness,, incoherent, bullying of the Left. ““Why do we allow the people who just want to bitch to always win?” he asked before citing more examples, including a musical director who was fired after a 1994 interview surfaced in which he admitted to bullying his classmates as a kid. “This is called a purge. It’s a mentality that belongs in Stalin’s Russia. How bad does this atmosphere we’re living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world?” Go here to see the best explanation of a totalitarian State, using “woke” as the theology.

How bad does this atmosphere we're living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world? #WokeOlympics pic.twitter.com/P9rJNs6nrs — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 31, 2021

Liberal Twitter Up in Arms As Bill Maher Trends Again For Mercilessly Mocking the Woke Left

Scott Morefield, Townhall, 7/31/ 21

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher is at it again, tossing truth bombs on his Friday night “Real Time” segments and ticking off the woke left in the process. This time, however, the intensity seems to have ticked up a notch, with lefties all over Twitter demanding that Maher himself be canceled for his latest mockery of cancel culture.

Here’s the offending segment, which primarily dealt with what Maher called the “woke Olympics.” Just try to keep yourself from literally shaking while watching it.

“Young people have to stop flattering themselves that they’re Nostradamus, and would have foreseen had they been around back then everything that is unacceptable now,” the HBO comedian said. “And for further context, Mel Brooks write one of the most successful musicals of all time around the song ‘Springtime For Hitler.'”

“Why do we allow the people who just want to bitch to always win?” he asked before citing more examples, including a musical director who was fired after a 1994 interview surfaced in which he admitted to bullying his classmates as a kid. “This is called a purge. It’s a mentality that belongs in Stalin’s Russia. How bad does this atmosphere we’re living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world?”

At one point, Maher even had to chide his audience for applauding what he clearly meant as “sarcasm.”

“And that is not a conservative position, my friends,” he said later in the segment. “My politics have not changed, but I am reacting to politics that have, and this is yet another example of how the woke invert the very thing that used to make liberals liberals. Snitches and bitches, that’s not being liberal.”