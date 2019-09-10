By

Liberals In Pittsburgh Announce Boycott Of Local Businesses For Trump Support, Backlash Ensues

by Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 9/6/19

The far left has been saying for two years now that Trump is a fascist, but they need to look into a mirror if they want to see what a real fascist looks like.

In Pittsburgh, leftists have been compiling a list of local small businesses which are owned by Trump supporters because they want to put these people out of business.

CBS News in Pittsburgh reports:

Local Effort To Boycott Businesses Owned By Trump Supporters Brings Strong Response From GOP

Local social media is abuzz over efforts in Pittsburgh to identify and boycott businesses owned by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s important because people have a right to know where their money is going,” Pittsburgh blogger Brian Broome told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.

In a recent Facebook post, a page identified only as “Ban Kenny Chesney from Pittsburgh” says there’s a list of almost 100 local businesses owned by Trump supporters which will soon be disclosed on a new website.

As of Tuesday night, the Facebook page has been taken down…

“They want to cost people their livelihoods just because you don’t agree with them politically?” asks Allegheny County councilman Sam DeMarco, who also chairs the county’s Republican Party.

“It’s not just absurd, but I believe it’s dangerous.”…

DeMarco calls the effort fascist.

“Look at what they’re trying to do. People who they just don’t agree with, they want to take and punish. I absolutely believe this is a fascist behavior, and I totally reject it,” says the GOP chairman.

Do the people organizing boycotts like this not realize how badly this could backfire on them?