By

Los Angeles County is a mess. Could the Registrar of Voters, Dean Logan helped advise the Democrats in Iowa? Remember, Logan was the Registrar of Voters in in Kings County (Seattle)—that was when after the GOP candidate for Governor had won—after TWO recounts. Then Logan “found” ballot boxes in the river (maybe he thought they were Baby Moses) and shock—they had enough votes to elect the Democrat! Corrupt? What do you think? “L.A. County’s grand experiment with voting centers unfolded with more than a few hiccups yesterday, with equipment glitches and long lines lasting as much as four hours long. “This is like gridlock on the 405,” one West L.A. voter told the Los Angeles Times. “If the idea is to make this simpler, it’s gotten much worse,” said another. Some voters didn’t leave their polling places until well after 11 p.m. The Bernie Sanders campaign filed an injunction to keep the polling places open past 8. Election officials said some equipment errors, combined with high turnout, were to blame. Many people said they liked the new touch-screen voting systems, but there wasn’t enough staff available to explain and troubleshoot the equipment. If a Republican did this it would be called voter suppression. To Democrats it is just another way to manipulate elections. Watch out for November.

“Like Gridlock on the 405.” L.A.’s New Voting Centers See Long Lines, Errors.

California County News, 03/4/2020

L.A. County’s grand experiment with voting centers unfolded with more than a few hiccups yesterday, with equipment glitches and long lines lasting as much as four hours long.

“This is like gridlock on the 405,” one West L.A. voter told the Los Angeles Times.

“If the idea is to make this simpler, it’s gotten much worse,” said another.

Some voters didn’t leave their polling places until well after 11 p.m. The Bernie Sanders campaign filed an injunction to keep the polling places open past 8.

Election officials said some equipment errors, combined with high turnout, were to blame. Many people said they liked the new touch-screen voting systems, but there wasn’t enough staff available to explain and troubleshoot the equipment.

“This was a challenging day for a lot of voters in L.A. County and I certainly apologize for that,” said L.A. County Registrar of Voters Dean Logan. “That’s something that has to be better.”

978 voting centers replaced the traditional neighborhood polling places that county voters had used for years. Voting was open for an 11-day period, but it’s not clear how many people actually got that message.

The main purpose of the new $300-million voting system was convenience. Voters could cast ballots at any center they wanted. For the first time, voters were also offered same-day registration.

Read more here.