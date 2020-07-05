Like the Communist Soviet Union—San Fran Trying to Close Down Catholic Churches in City

By

While ministers and Rabbis are marching, along with Catholic Priests, to protest “inequality” in society, Newsom is closing their houses of worship.. What does the most “woke” city in the nation do? Quietly shuts down the Catholic churches in town—where are the civil libertarians, the other Pastors and Rabbi’s—and Iman’s? Once the Catholic church is close they are next—yet they are silent, hoping the fascists running government will not come after them. This is what happens when you do not protest real violence—the over reach of government. During the virus issue government saw how easy it is for people to give up their rights based on falsehoods, junk science and government edict. Now the churches are next. Our freedoms are at risk and San Fran is leading the way to turn American from freedom into government controlled slavery. The Klu Klux Klan hated the Catholics and now the Regressive sin San Fran have taken up the KKK hate of the Catholic Church. It appears to me that government sent in SPIES to the churches to create “complaints”. We need a Federal investigation of the San Fran City Attorneys offices jihad against Catholics. Maybe we could call it “Catholic Lives Matter Movement” and the media would support it? “The letter says despite calls between San Francisco Health Officer, Dr. Aragon, and Archbishop Cordileone, multiple churches have held indoor gatherings that “violate the health order” and fail to “follow common sense safety protocols.”



City attorney says Archdiocese of San Francisco is holding illegal gatherings, putting community at risk

By Kate Larsen, KGO, 7/3/20

San Francisco’s City Attorney is coming down hard on Catholic Churches that they say are gathering illegally indoors, without face coverings, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a seven-page cease-and-desist letter, City Attorney Dennis Herrera said the Archdiocese of San Francisco is “putting its parishioners and the larger community at risk of serious illness and death.”



The letter says despite calls between San Francisco Health Officer, Dr. Aragon, and Archbishop Cordileone, multiple churches have held indoor gatherings that “violate the health order” and fail to “follow common sense safety protocols.”



Indoor gatherings are not currently permitted in San Francisco. Outside religious services and funerals are allowed with a 12-person limit.



Herrera’s letter lists a number of complaints that were filed against churches, including St. Francis of Assisi and Saints Peter and Paul churches in North Beach, which reportedly held public masses in June.



An investigator from the City Attorney’s Office says a priest without a mask held indoor masses at St. Mary of the Assumption in June.



The City Attorney’s letter also points out a YouTube link of a mask-less Star of the Sea priest giving a sermon inside, and Father Jospeh Illo’s blog post about a large outdoor gathering.



The letter says “most concerning is a photograph in the blog that shows a priest without a face covering and most parishioners without face coverings.”



“Anything involving the holy mass, the priests and servers will not wear a mask,” said Jerick Rea, who is training to be priest. ABC7 News met him after an indoor prayer service at Star of the Sea on Tuesday evening. He shared his thoughts on why many church leaders are not wearing masks.



“We consider the holy mass to be something special and sacred which shouldn’t be tarnished by something that has a human concern, and part of it as well is that we’re just being rational about it. None of us have experienced any symptoms,” said Rea, who added, “I understand if people are dying left and right, but they’re not.”



As for the illegal gatherings, Rea said, “Tons of people can go to grocery stores, the mall, weed shops, and be over 12 people indoors. It’s really insulting for practicing faithful people.”



The city attorney gave the Archdiocese one day to comply or risk a temporary restraining order.



On Tuesday, an attorney for the Archdiocese of San Francisco sent a letter to the City Attorney’s Office, saying they will comply with the health orders currently in effect.



The letter says in part, “The Archbishop has now notified his priests that the order limiting religious services to outdoors with no more than 12 people remains in force with appropriate social distancing and face coverings.”