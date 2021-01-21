Lincoln Project Picks Up Overseas Business: Oppose Netanyahu of Israel

By

Thanks to the California Republican Party not taking action against another of the Lincoln Project founders, Mike Madrid, they are going to "primary"—using Democrat money La Malfa, McClintock, Garcia, Obernolte, Issa, Nunes, McCarthy, Kim, and Steele.

Lincoln Project Picks Up Overseas Business

PAC founders target Netanyahu

Andrew Stiles, Washington Free Beacon, 1/18/21

The experienced political grifters who founded the Lincoln Project aren’t going to let Donald Trump’s imminent departure or the end of the 2020 U.S. election cycle impede their cash flow.

Four founding members of the controversial super PAC, which recently parted ways with cofounder John Weaver after dozens of young men accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior, are taking their talents to Israel in an effort to make money by advising one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents in the Jewish state’s upcoming elections.

The Associated Press confirmed that Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens, and Reed Galen were recently hired to advise Gideon Sa’ar, a Netanyahu rival who left the Likud Party in 2019 after an unsuccessful campaign for party leadership. Sa’ar, who founded the New Hope party in December 2020, has accused Netanyahu of being too conciliatory to Palestinian interests.

Israel’s legislative elections will take place on March 23.

It is not immediately clear how advising Sa’ar is relevant to the Lincoln Project’s stated mission of defeating “President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box” and “holding accountable those who would violate their oaths to the Constitution and would put others before Americans.”

The Lincoln Project has yet to issue a substantive response to John Weaver’s alleged victims, some of whom claim that the Lincoln Project cofounder “groomed” them by offering lucrative career opportunities in exchange for sex and emailed them unsolicited photos of his genitals.

Late last week, Weaver acknowledged making his alleged victims “uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations” but dismissed accusations of more serious wrongdoing as “smears” motivated by political opposition.