This is a good sign for the economy, freedom and the needs of the community. LinkedIn has joined Facebook and Google in providing affordable housing in the Silicon Valley—NOT government. These forms are having problems getting and keeping employees due to the high cost of housing—so they are going to solve it without waiting for government. “Earlier this year, Facebook and Google both announced plans to build new, affordable housing in Silicon Valley. Facebook’s plan, for example, would bring 1,500 new housing units to the area. Of those, 15% are slated to be “affordable,” meaning priced below the market rate. Facebook’s project will be available to employees and non-employees, alike. But Facebook and Google aren’t the only tech giants that are investing in affordable housing in Silicon Valley. LinkedIn is joining in too.” This is a good trend—another reason to pass the tax relief bill immediately. It would bring back trillions from these and others companies—and lower tax rates—giving them money to do these projects. Government should allow the private sector to shine and fix problems created by government.

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: LinkedIn invests $10m in Silicon Valley affordable housing

The rent is too damn high!

Ben Lane, Housing Wire, 12/10/17

Breaking news! It’s crazy expensive to live in San Francisco.

Hang on…I’m receiving some late-breaking news in my imaginary earpiece. Oh, right, everyone knows that. It’s only something we’ve covered here at HousingWire a million times (not actually a million, but you get the idea).

Every week, it seems like there’s another example of people (or companies) going to extremes to secure housing in the Bay Area. And last week was no different.

This particular headline caught my eye: “San Francisco rent is so expensive that a law firm bought a $3 million plane to fly its people in from Texas instead of having them live there”

The article, from Business Insider, details how one Houston law firm found that it was cheaper to buy a plane and fly its employees back and forth to the Bay Area than it would have been to hire lawyers in the area.

From the article:

Though the jet cost $3 million, the Houston Chronicle’s L.M. Sixel reports, it’s cheaper than hiring local lawyers, and even less expensive than relocating the Texas lawyers with business in Silicon Valley to the area.

“The young people that we want to hire out there have high expectations that are hard to meet,” Bruce Patterson, a partner at the firm, told The New York Times. “Rent is so high they can’t even afford a car.”

And it’s not just law firms that seem to be having a hard time finding housing for their employees in the Bay Area. Some of the world’s largest tech companies are also struggling to find affordable housing for their workers.

Earlier this year, Facebook and Google both announced plans to build new, affordable housing in Silicon Valley.

Facebook’s plan, for example, would bring 1,500 new housing units to the area. Of those, 15% are slated to be “affordable,” meaning priced below the market rate. Facebook’s project will be available to employees and non-employees, alike.

But Facebook and Google aren’t the only tech giants that are investing in affordable housing in Silicon Valley.

LinkedIn is joining in too.

LinkedIn recently invested $10 million into an initiative started by Housing Trust Silicon Valley, a nonprofit community loan fund based that works to increase affordable housing options in Silicon Valley.

LinkedIn’s money went to the TECH Fund, a program started by Housing Trust Silicon Valley that aims to get more high-tech organizations, large employers and philanthropists involved with creating affordable housing in the Bay Area.

According to details provided by Housing Trust Silicon Valley, TECH Fund was created to “help developers with short-term capital needs to compete more effectively with market-rate developers and purchase property faster.”

The nonprofit also said LinkedIn is the first company to “use their investment in the TECH Fund to make additional voluntary contributions to benefit their community.”

With LinkedIn’s $10 million, the total investment in the TECH Fund is now $30 million, the nonprofit said.

“We see TECH Fund and LinkedIn’s investment as new way to lead change in the affordable housing landscape,” said Kevin Zwick, CEO of Housing Trust Silicon Valley. “We’re happy to create a way for affordable housing developers to access land acquisitions funds quickly, and we thank LinkedIn for being a committed ally to do so.”

And it appears that some of LinkedIn’s money is already being put to good use.

According to Housing Trust Silicon Valley, a portion of LinkedIn’s investment was used to purchase a site in Mountain View, California that is to be used to build 70 new affordable apartments, with 20 homes dedicated to permanent supportive housing.

“We must all take ownership of the affordable housing crisis in the Bay Area, and invest in compassionate solutions,” said Katie Ferrick, head of community affairs at LinkedIn. “This partnership with Housing Trust through the TECH Fund is a creative way to make community impact investing a viable way for companies to address the need for housing.”