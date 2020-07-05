By

Gavin Newsom has cancelled the Constitution for Californians. Radical are cancelling TV shows and movies they do not like. Looters are cancelling private property. Riots are cancelling our history. Fake News wants to cancel our history, starting with the Fourth of July. Saturday night Macy’s has a July 4th Fireworks special. It was a hate America freak show. Songs about hating American and a race of people. The flag? Almost never seen. The reason for the Holiday NOT mentioned—it was a BLM/Democrat Party hate show. “The editor of the editorial page of the New York Times, James Bennet, for having published an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton calling for the deployment of the US military to quell what the article called an “orgy of violence,” and “rioters and looters” in American cities following the death in police custody of George Floyd. The founder and CEO of CrossFit, Greg Glassman, for what seemed to be a dismissive or insensitive response to the situation. The president of the Poetry Foundation, Henry Bienen, and its board chairman, Willard Bunn III, for a statement responding to the situation that critics said was “vague and lacking any commitment to concrete action,” the Associated Press reported. Now people are being cancelled. The most interesting part is that most of these folks have been supporting Obama, Sanders and radicalism—but not enough. Those losing their jobs are Leftists—who are not sowing what they reaped—they hate Trump and freedom, not they see what happens to folks in a revolution—they have become the Quislings of our time. Promoted totalitarianism—and become its victims.

List of People Canceled in Post-George-Floyd Antiracism Purges

Future of Capitalism, 6/11/20

The editor in chief of the food magazine Bon Appetit, Adam Rapoport, after photo surfaced of him in 2004 “dressed in a racially insensitive costume.”

The head of video at Conde Nast, Matt Duckor, who critics said presided over a racially biased compensation system.

The top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Stan Wischnowski, over a headline that read “Buildings Matter, Too.”

The editor of the website Refinery29, Christene Barberich, after employees of color complained about the work environment.

David Shor, a political data analyst who was fired for having tweeted out a summary of a paper by a Princeton sociology professor.

Audrey Gelman, CEO and cofounder of the Wing, a coworking community for women, who had conceded, “Employees were required to attend diversity and antibias trainings, but it was a one-time requirement and didn’t go deep enough.“

And the list is growing rapidly. Sometimes these departures are complicated cases in which the post-George-Floyd story is just a pretext or a final straw in a personnel move that was overdue for business or personal reasons. It’s hard to know the reality from afar, and it’s hard to distinguish what’s a long-overdue reckoning for racially insensitive managers and what is politically correct “cancel culture” run amok. Various of these cases may fall on different sides of those lines. But it sure is a newsworthy situation—not just each individual case, one by one, but the whole big picture.

Update: On June 14, we published an update that added more names to this list:

University of Chicago professor of economics Harold Uhlig was placed on leave from his role as editor of the Journal of Political Economy following “accusations of discriminatory conduct in a classroom setting.” Uhlig also had his contract with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago canceled after a Fed spokeswoman said the bank determined “that his views are not compatible with the Chicago Fed’s values and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

St. John’s University assistant fencing coach Boris Vaksman was fired “after making derogatory remarks about black people in a private lesson” according to “what appears to be an edited video,” the New York Times reported.

Stephen A. Huffman was dismissed by TeamHealth from his job as an emergency room doctor in Ohio after publicly speculating about why blacks have been hit particularly hard by Covid-19.

The CEO of Crisis Text Line, Nancy Lublin, “ousted by the nonprofit’s board of directors on Friday, in response to allegations of racism and mistreating staff,” Axios reported. Lublin’s mental-health resource has saved literally hundreds, perhaps thousands of lives. The board said that “at least two members of the board will be replaced with black, indigenous, or persons of color candidates” and “Anti-racist trainings for board members will begin in July.”

A Canadian television personality, Jessica Mulroney, had her show, “I Do, Redo,” canceled by its Canadian network after a blogger accused her of exhibiting “white privilege,” the New York Post reported.

Barbara Fedida, an ABC News executive, placed on “administrative leave” after what a HuffPost article based on unnamed sources described as “a long pattern of insensitive statements, including racist comments.” The HuffPost article said “Fedida issued a statement through her lawyer calling the claims “incredibly misleading” and saying she’d “been a champion for increased diversity.”

Update: On June 22 we published an update that added the following names:

Dave Andelman, the CEO of The Phantom Gourmet, forced to resign and relinquish ownership of the company he founded in 1993. He had made Facebook posts making fun of anti-police-brutality protests by suggesting that Boston retailers offer “touchless, curbside looting.”

Sue Schafer, fired from her job at a government contractor after the Washington Post investigated her costume at a 2018 Halloween party thrown by Post editorial cartoonist Tom Toles. Schafer had come dressed as the television news anchor Megyn Kelly in blackface.

Benji Backer, a climate-change activist who had a speaking engagement canceled “because of a past tweet where I linked COVID-19 to the country of China. They claimed it was racially insensitive.”

Robert Larkins, fired from financial-services firm Raymond James after his wife called the police on a man painting the word Black Lives Matter in front of the man’s own house.

In response to community feedback, I’ve also revised the headline from the word “Terror,” with its echoes of the French Revolution, to the word “Purges,” with its echoes of the Soviet Union.

Update: On June 24 we published an update, “Even More People Canceled in Post-George-Floyd Antiracism Purges,” that added the following names from additional cases mentioned in a Wall Street Journal editorial, America’s Jacobin Moment:

The editor of Philadelphia Magazine, Tom McGrath, resigned after staffers complained that the magazine “has not taken sufficient action as a publication to combat systemic racism at large, or racism on our own staff, which has resulted in Black staffers facing microaggressions on a frequent basis.”

A Catholic chaplain at MIT, Father Daniel Patrick Moloney, forced to resign after sending this thoughtful email about racism, policing, and protests, including the observation, proven accurate in his own case, that “Everything we say (or don’t say) is treated with suspicion, rather than charity.”

A Vermont High School principal, Tiffany Riley, removed from her job after publishing a Facebook post that said in part, “just because I don’t walk around with a BLM sign should not mean I am a racist.”

The mayor of Healdsburg, Calif., Leah Gold, resigned after an uproar over her “inappropriate” initial response to the death of George Floyd.

Update: On July 3, we published an update, “Four More Cancellations,” that added the following names:

Mikaela Guido, president of the College Democrats of America, resigned after the organization’s one black board member complained that she had “has not created an inclusive board,” the New York Times reported. Guido, a law student at the University of Florida, said that “unsubstantiated claims of racism towards me have an appearance of being used as a front for personal disagreements.”

Jill Snyder, the longtime director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, resigned after apologizing for canceling an artist’s exhibit about brutality in response to concerns that some minority viewers might find it traumatic. Snyder’s letter said in part, “the time has come to confront racism with unflinching honesty. The work of anti-racism involves taking responsibility and supporting risk. We did not do this. We failed.”

Emmanuel Cafferty, a San Diego Gas & Electric company utility worker, as Yascha Mounk reports in the Atlantic, was terminated after being “wrongly accused of being a white supremacist.”

Lianne Wadi was fired by her father from her job at his Holy Land food and catering company in Minnesota over racist social media posts she had made as a teenager. Lianne Wadi reportedly deleted the posts and issued a statement that “I strongly believe in and wholeheartedly support the Black Lives Matter movement.”