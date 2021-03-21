By

Great news for the druggies of California. Gov. Newsom is going to give $15 million of tax dollars to PROMOTE the use of marijuana. Of course this makes sense No jobs, no schools, no church, lockdowns, you might as well get high!

“The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) announced a new cannabis equity grant program this week aimed at advancing social justice in communities that have been disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.

Local jurisdictions will receive nearly $15 million in grant funding through the Cannabis Equity Grants Program for Local Jurisdictions . Most of that money will be given to cannabis equity applicants and licensees from impacted communities. The recipients will be chosen by the local jurisdictions.

Importantly they want MINORITIES to use drugs and get high. This is about creating addicts among people of color! How racist is Gavin Newsom? This is just one example.

Local Governments Will Get $15 Million in Cannabis Equity Grants

California County News, 3/17/21

The grants are as follows:

City of Oakland: $2,434,712.51

City and County of San Francisco: $2,055,841.43

City of Los Angeles: $2,030,997.42

City of Sacramento: $1,813,612.38

City of Long Beach: $1,267,044.26

City of Fresno: $1,204,934.25

County of Humboldt: $1,055,870.22

County of Lake: $888,173.18

City of Palm Springs: $869,540.18

County of Mendocino: $832,274.17

“Cannabis prohibition and criminalization has had devastating impacts on generations of Californians,” said the governor’s senior cannabis advisor Nicole Elliott . “As we work to safely reopen our economy, leading with equity across all sectors will ensure a just recovery and further our commitment to create a truly diverse legal industry. These efforts stand as a testament to our values as a state, and I applaud the work being done by these jurisdictions as they thoughtfully embrace this challenge.”