Lois Lerner is a criminal. She openly lied to Congress, to the Department of Justice, to the FBI. She violated IRS codes—and now she is getting a full pension check each month instead of what she deserves—three squares and a cot. The new Department of Justice may soon release the damning statements made by her—and she is afraid the American public, when they find out the truth will lynch her. Millions of people have been harmed and out Constitutional rights destroyed by this liar working at the will of Barack Obama. He protected her—do not think Trump will. “Former IRS senior executive Lois G. Lerner told a federal court this week that she faces the possibility of death threats if her role in the tax agency’s tea party-targeting becomes public, and asked a judge to forever seal her upcoming deposition in a class-action lawsuit brought by hundreds of groups that were targeted. Mr. Lerner and Holly Paz, another figure from the IRS tea party targeting, told the judge they’ve already faced “harassment and death threats” before, and said they fear another media firestorm if their version of events from the tea party targeting were to become public.” She would be safer in Ft. Leavensworth Federal prison than on the streets on America. The bigger problem is that when all the information is made public, many others will also be indicted—some elected officials, former elected officials and many former government staffers. It is time American gets justice.

Lois Lerner demands secrecy, blames death threats over IRS tea party targeting

By Stephen Dinan – The Washington Times, 4/13/17

Former IRS senior executive Lois G. Lerner told a federal court this week that she faces the possibility of death threats if her role in the tax agency’s tea party-targeting becomes public, and asked a judge to forever seal her upcoming deposition in a class-action lawsuit brought by hundreds of groups that were targeted.

Mr. Lerner and Holly Paz, another figure from the IRS tea party targeting, told the judge they’ve already faced “harassment and death threats” before, and said they fear another media firestorm if their version of events from the tea party targeting were to become public.

The two women said they are willing to testify, but said they could be putting “their lives in serious jeopardy.”

“Mss. Lerner and Paz have demonstrated that the public dissemination of their deposition testimony would expose them and their families to harassment and a credible risk of violence and physical harm,” they said in documents submitted by their lawyer to Judge Michael R. Barrett.

The two women submitted secret evidence to the judge that they said backed up the death threat claim. They said the threats they’ve already gotten contained “graphic, profane and disturbing language” that they said has caused them embarrassment.

The groups suing the IRS in the class action lawsuit have objected to the secrecy order, leaving the matter to Judge Barrett to decide.