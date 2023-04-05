By

LOL LOL: Ninth Circuit Orders Stormy Daniels to Pay Trump Additional $121,973

BY ATHENA THORNE, PJ Media, 4/4/23

It’s been a really depressing day for America, and you deserve a laugh, so here it is. On the very same day that Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was busy torching American civil norms, the notoriously left-leaning Ninth District Court of Appeals ordered the annoying skank who started this whole mess to pay Donald Trump $121,972.56 in addition to the half a million dollars she already owes him.

Just The News reports:

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered that Stormy Daniels pay an additional $121,972.56 to former President Donald Trump to cover legal fees stemming from her suit against him.

“The court awarded attorneys’ fees to appellee Donald J. Trump under the Texas Citizens Participation Act,” reads the order. “The court referred to the appellate commissioner the determination of an appropriate amount.” Trump had requested the exact amount the court awarded for 183.35 hours of work by Harder LLP and the Dhillon Law Group.

Just The News helpfully tallies up the damages Stephanie “Stormy” Clifford owes Trump after this latest award:

The Ninth Circuit has previously ordered that Daniels pay more than $530,000 to Trump stemming from the suit. The court, in separate determinations, ordered that Daniels pay Trump over $292,000 and $245,209.67 to cover Trump’s costs. Collectively, Daniels now owes Trump nearly $700,000.

Trump’s attorney in the case, Harmeet Dhillon, took to Twitter to preen over her victory, where she was joined in the revelry by Donald’s son Eric Trump:

Trump himself enjoyed a laugh on his Truth Social platform:

In truth, Clifford brought all this ruin upon herself, by attempting to leverage her sleazy nuisance allegation against Trump into an even bigger payday while simultaneously reaping a harvest of PR and name recognition. Newsweek summarizes the sad tale:

Shortly after the allegations of hush money became public, Daniels filed a defamation suit against then-President Donald Trump after he posted a tweet questioning Daniels’ story of being threatened to keep quiet about an alleged affair between them.

Daniels—then working with disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti—claimed an unknown man had threatened her in 2011 in a Las Vegas, Nevada, parking lot to keep quiet about the alleged intimate relationship she’d had with the former president. A hush money payment followed, by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who testified that he paid it on the ex-president’s behalf.

After Avenatti released an artist’s sketch depicting the man who Daniels said threatened her, Twitter user posted a side-by-side comparison of Daniels’ ex-husband and the alleged attacker. Trump responded: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

Daniels then filed a lawsuit against Trump in California. The judge ultimately found Trump was merely expressing his opinion when he posted the tweet, and ordered Daniels to reimburse him $300,000 in legal fees.

It only got worse from there for Clifford.

After he won the second of the three rulings against Clifford on March 30, 2023, Trump issued a statement, saying, “This entire case has been nothing but a disaster for Ms. Clifford and her lawyer Michael Avenatti, from the start a total waste of court time and resources, ending up with her owing me a large and growing amount in attorney fees that never needed to have been spent, especially since as I have stated many times, I never had an affair with her nor would I have ever wanted to (even in her wildest imagination!)”