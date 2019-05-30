By

Read this story carefully. You will note that Lompoc is going to be $3 million in the hole. They have cut firefighter overtime, police positions and lots of others basic services. Left out was the real cause of this economic disaster for the people of Lompoc—and probably your city—the doubling of mandated CalPERS contributions. To fix this the people of Lompoc are demanding a sales tax by omission to put a sales tax measure on the ballot. “Near the end of the meeting, the council directed staff to prepare a budget that slashes two planning positions and two code enforcement slots, cuts a fire battalion chief, converts a public information officer to grant writer and eliminates most city-contributed funding for the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce. Other reductions would reduce firefighter overtime, eliminate other vacant city positions and keep some slots empty, including three in the Police Department. The draft budget would return for approval in June.” The people of Lompoc and your city deserve the truth—we can handle it! Until them, NO on all tax increases—government needs to tell the truth, the whole tuth and nothing but the truth. Until then a firm NO.

Lompoc City Council Majority Forges Ahead with Layoffs, Cutbacks

Facing a $3 million shortfall, city leaders reject pursuing a sales-tax increase favored by two council members and residents

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor, 5/28/19

With escalating emotions and outright anger, residents again demanded that the Lompoc City Council allow them to vote on a sales-tax hike, but the panel instead adopted a budget proposal calling for issuing pink slips and making other cuts.

During a special meeting Tuesday night — the fifth session on the spending blueprint — the council members again wrestled with how to slash expenses or raise revenue amid a $3 million shortfall for the 2019-2021 fiscal years.

Near the end of the meeting, the council directed staff to prepare a budget that slashes two planning positions and two code enforcement slots, cuts a fire battalion chief, converts a public information officer to grant writer and eliminates most city-contributed funding for the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Other reductions would reduce firefighter overtime, eliminate other vacant city positions and keep some slots empty, including three in the Police Department. The draft budget would return for approval in June.

Efforts to adopt a budget with the proposed sales-tax hike failed to gain enough votes with Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Councilwoman Gilda Cordoba on one side, while councilmen Jim Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega were on the other.

“I’m not saying no to tax,” Starbuck said. “I’m just saying let’s get the budget right, and if we’re going to ask for more money, I think we really need to really have our head above the sand and say this is what we intend and this is what we can do.”

“I think the tax measure is something that we need to look at in the future, but there’s nothing wrong with trying to come to a consensus of a balanced budget in the beginning,” Vega said.

Vega said that some people claim they understand the budget but the council is empowered to help the city move forward and explain it to the public without going through budget books “that’s probably very difficult for the public to grasp.”

But the three men relented slightly, agreeing to consider a measure for a sales tax hike at a future meeting, setting the stage for more battles over what type to ask for and when to place it before voters.

In a motion that failed, Osborne had pushed for the council to approve the budget without cuts but with the proposed sales tax hike.

“There is nothing wrong with putting off those firings if we don’t have to eliminate those people….” Osborne said. “So I ask you why you want to go ahead and see blood and see pink slips go out as of July 1 just to prove your point that you want to cut now.”

As they have at previous meetings, several residents called for the council to allow voters to decide whether they want to hike the sales tax by 1 percent to provide more revenue.

Danielle Morgan said the budget discussions echoed talks from 2017 when the same council majority also rejected sales tax hike proposals.

“The City Council majority is trying to put a Band-Aid on the gaping wound for the second budget cycle in a row,” she said.

Near the end of the meeting, fire Capt. Anthony Hudley, who also leads the firefighters union, said he and his colleagues provided statistics and data during previous budget talks but decided to share a story from the front lines.

He recalled a recent incident in which a woman gave birth at home to twins, with all three needing life-saving care.

The rescue truck helped provide personnel for the multi-patient incident, but the approved cuts would eliminate that capability, Hudley said.

“How do we deal with that now?” Hudley asked, adding that firefighters will have to find the answer to that question once the cuts take effect.

“I apologize to you in the community,” Hudley said. “We tried our best.”