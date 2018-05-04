Lompoc’s rising crime rate takes center stage at city council meeting

By

Large cities and small are feeling the effect of rising crimes. The biggest increase, in Lompoc and in the State, is in thefts. In San Fran 36,000 cars had items stolen from them last years (NOT a typo). Now Lompoc is facing a crime wave due to Prop. 47 and Prop. 57—items worth under $950 that are stolen, if you catch the person is worth a ticket—no jail time. ““It’s a little different to have a politician threatened by somebody, as opposed to two neighbors not getting along with each other,” Walsh said. “I could’ve taken it down a long time ago, and now I will, but it’s just been on the back burner.” Much of the crime-related discussion, however, was focused on how to combat the recent rise in criminal activity, which has also been at the center of significant conversation and debate on social media and in online forums. Lompoc resident Richard Smith asked the council to adopt an ordinance that would explicitly make homeless encampments illegal. Why does it take an ordinance to enforce current law. The Police Chief needs to operate—what do you think?

Willis Jacobson,Lompoc Record, 5/1/18

With tensions seemingly boiling over in response to the rising rate of property crimes — particularly thefts — throughout Lompoc, several residents addressed the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night to ask that something be done.

A handful of speakers at the meeting raised concerns about the recent uptick in thefts and other offenses, such as open drug use and trespassing, with some blaming the issue on the homeless people who live in the Santa Ynez riverbed. One of the speakers also took issue with the fact that Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl’s home has a surveillance camera that is linked directly to the Lompoc Police Department, a situation the speaker suggested is evidence of selective enforcement.

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh, who coincidentally was already slated to encourage the council to adopt a resolution in support of the Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act of 2018, addressed some of those concerns and even received an enthusiastic round of applause after announcing that his department was on the verge of dedicating an officer solely to deal with issues related to homelessness.

“If I was a citizen, I’d be very frustrated,” Walsh said shortly after acknowledging that the local crime rate has indeed gone up recently.

“I get it,” he added. “We’re trying.”

The matter regarding the surveillance of Lingl’s home was initially brought up by Lompoc resident Joe A. Garcia, who provided photos of at least one camera, which was affixed to a utility pole near Lingl’s house. Garcia suggested that having the police department offer this protection to the mayor didn’t seem appropriate, particularly while everyone else in the city was being left to essentially fend for themselves.

“It’s not fair; it’s not right,” Garcia said. “There’s a lack of transparency and it looks fishy.”

Walsh acknowledged that he had the camera installed, noting that he received approval to do so from the city manager. He also defended the reasoning for the camera by pointing out that it was put up only after a threat was made against Lingl.

“It’s a little different to have a politician threatened by somebody, as opposed to two neighbors not getting along with each other,” Walsh said. “I could’ve taken it down a long time ago, and now I will, but it’s just been on the back burner.”

Much of the crime-related discussion, however, was focused on how to combat the recent rise in criminal activity, which has also been at the center of significant conversation and debate on social media and in online forums.

Lompoc resident Richard Smith asked the council to adopt an ordinance that would explicitly make homeless encampments illegal.

“We have a bike chop shop … right behind Lemos Pet Feed,” he said, referring to the store at 1620 North H St. “I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”

While the council did not pursue the ordinance suggested by Smith, Walsh had previously received approval from the council at its Feb. 6 meeting to begin looking into removing all inhabitants from the riverbed, which is where many local homeless residents live.

Smith alluded to that plan, which is still in the developmental stage, and said he sees so-called “scouts” around his neighborhood who look like vagrants and ride around on bicycles during the workday, possibly casing homes that they intend to later burglarize.

“I know our chief is working on some long-term solutions … but crime is happening right now,” Smith said, referring to the problem as an “emergency.”

“If you’re connected and paying attention to what people are saying in town, pretty soon you’re going to have a mob of citizens go down in the riverbed and take some kind of mercenary action,” he added. “Do we want that to happen? Because I’m pretty sure it’s gonna eventually happen.”

Other speakers noted that they were also seeing a rise in crimes and/or suspicious activity, with one speaker asking for increased patrols around his neighborhood park, which is where he said teens often gather late at night to do drugs, engage in sex acts and otherwise trash the area.

In response to those comments, Walsh pointed out that the LPD is close to hiring four new full-time officers, with plans to make one of those officers a liaison dedicated to issues related to homelessness.

“That is going to be their entire job,” Walsh said, drawing applause from many of the people in attendance.

“I’m going to give very specific direction to that police officer and they’re gonna help people,” he added. “And it’s going to help our town.”

Walsh continued to stress, though, that homelessness itself isn’t a crime, a position he’s consistently maintained over the last few years.

Walsh encouraged residents to report crimes as soon as they possibly can and also encouraged local business owners to upgrade their security systems and train their staff members on how to use the systems.

Later in the meeting, Walsh briefly updated the council on the Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act of 2018. The proposed initiative, for which petitions are currently being circulated, outlines a series of criminal justice reforms and is supported by the California Police Chiefs Association.

Among other changes to the justice system, the act aims to expand the list of violent crimes for which early release is not an option. It would also reinstate DNA collection for certain crimes that were reduced to misdemeanors with the 2014 passage of Proposition 47.

“By passing this resolution, Lompoc sends a strong message to the legislature in Sacramento (that) the (Lompoc) City Council takes public safety serious and wants the unintended negative consequences of the current laws corrected,” read a portion of a report prepared by Lompoc staff.

The council approved the adoption of the resolution with a 5-0 vote.