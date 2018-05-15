By

Look how the liberal drug culture has destroyed Eureka, California

By Ed Straker, American Thinker, 5/9/18

In normal circumstances, Eureka, California, would be a paradise. It’s situated in northern California on the Pacific Coast and is simply beautiful, sandwiched between rugged redwood forests and an implacable open sea. The weather is perfect, constantly between 50 and 75 degrees year round. It’s isolated from other major cities, but some find value in the quiet of a more secluded lifestyle.

Unfortunately, Eureka, in Humboldt County, is in the center of a narco-state where marijuana is grown industrial-scale and drug use is rampant. The situation has gotten so bad that even tourists avoid it. Here’s one telling review from TripAdvisor. It’s a little long but well worth the read:

Just back from 5 days in Eureka CA. Had not been there for a few years so decided to visit north coast area, see some redwoods, great coastal scenery and victorian homes along the way. We were quite impressed that someone is trying to make Eureka a tourist destination (murals, town gazebo, festival, arts and a wonderful visitors center),. At the same time, we witnessed what appeared to be several dozen (at least!!) drunken and/or drugged human beings lying on curbs, in doorways, against fences, behind stores, camping out in parking lots, stumbling onto HWY 101 etc etc. Old motels (The Serenity for one) were overflowing with people outside at all hours of the day and night. A poor pit bull was chained to a fence next to highway all day Saturday w/ cops driving back and forth. Drug deals appeared to be taking place right out in the open within sight of traffic on 101. We stopped to take a picture of a cute mural downtown and a wild-eyed woman came screaming out of the shrubs-screaming at us for “taking her picture”. She had something in her raised hand and we got out of there fast. This was across the street from the jail and near an area of lovely victorian homes on 3rd. Doesn’t really matter where in town it was because it was all over. Mixed in with great businesses, lovely scenery, restaurants and historic places, we dodged crazies screaming at the top of their lungs. Panhandlers followed people around from store to store. We were in one cafe when a man sat down in filthy urine soaked clothes and reeking of alcohol. He wasn’t ordering anything but just came to talk-however, most of the other customers had to get up and leave as the smell was so overpowering. And although we felt bad that these people have such problems…well…Eureka has a big problem too. A split-image.

Later, at [a bookrestore] in the Bayshore Mall, we found several prominent displays on growing and/or manufacturing drugs. Umm…from the looks of Eureka’s streets, that information has already been put to use. I hope that this once lovely town can come to grips with this problem.

The above review is a few years old, but be assured that nothing has changed for the better in Eureka, as The New York Times reports:

California’s North Coast is known for its natural beauty and magnificent redwoods, but Eureka, the Humboldt County seat, is increasingly known for something else: the prevalence of dirty needles littering parks and public areas, crude remains of a heroin scourge that is afflicting the region.

Drug use in Humboldt County has many layers. Meth has been a scourge in rural California for many years, and because it is often shot intravenously, the transition to heroin has been too easy for many. Eureka’s large homeless population has been especially vulnerable to addiction in recent years.

Discarded syringes have become a significant concern for the town’s residents, who worry that the needles pose a threat to children and tourists.

As for the cause of all this:

OK, so why do so many people here use drugs? Theories abound, with the most common explanations tending to involve the marijuana industry and its associated culture of permissiveness and experimentation. Michael Goldsby [an addiction studies instructor at College of the Redwoods since 1987] thinks that theory makes sense.

“Risk factors for drug problems include availability of drugs, positive peer attitudes towards drug use [and] community norms that accept drug misuse,” he explained. “Drug and alcohol use is accepted and even encouraged in our community.”

Legalized drug use has destroyed some of the most beautiful places in California and is now doing the same in Colorado and elsewhere, where “harmless” marijuana, the gateway to even worse narcotics, has been legalized. It’s just a shame that immorality seems to go hand in hand with some of the prettiest places in America.