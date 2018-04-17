Los Angeles About to Officially Declare Itself a THIRD WORLD CITY

By

Great news—you no longer need to go to most Mexican cities, or those in Asia, Africa or Latin America—the City of Los Angeles has decided to officially become a Third World city—with vendors selling knock offs, unhealthy food and scam—seriously the LAPD is unable to stop crimes, why does anyone think it will be able to check on the hundreds or thousands of vendors selling fruits, ice cream and hand bags to see if they are safe or real? “The plan will legalize street vending citywide and allow vendors to apply for permits, with the fees they pay going toward enforcement costs. On Monday, the city’s economic development committee approved an amended plan that left out a controversial “property owner veto,” a provision that would have let property owners have a direct say in whether a vendor could set up in front of them. Instead, there will be a formal appeals process that lets adjacent property owners weigh in on vendors’ permit applications, but gives them less direct control over who gets a permit. The city pretended to stop the thousands of street vendors without permits—why do we believe they will check for legal permits? Remember, if a cop stops a vendors and asks for a permit, you can expect the ACLU to claim racism and profiling—and a major lawsuit. Congrats L.A., you are now officially, by policy a Third World city.

LA street vending moves ahead. Here’s what you need to know

Leslie Berestein Rojas, KPCC staff, 4/17/18

If you live in Los Angeles, your local sidewalk vendor is a step closer to selling their wares legally.

The City Council on Tuesday voted to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance setting up a permitting system for street vending that will allow the businesses to operate illegally.

The goal is to have an ordinance in place by July, and to have the program operating next year.

How it would work

The plan will legalize street vending citywide and allow vendors to apply for permits, with the fees they pay going toward enforcement costs.

On Monday, the city’s economic development committee approved an amended plan that left out a controversial “property owner veto,” a provision that would have let property owners have a direct say in whether a vendor could set up in front of them.

Instead, there will be a formal appeals process that lets adjacent property owners weigh in on vendors’ permit applications, but gives them less direct control over who gets a permit.

Why was the veto removed?

Street vendors opposed to the veto idea lined up to speak at the committee hearing. Downtown street vendor Merced Sanchez addressed the committee in Spanish.

“You don’t really know what is going on out there,” said Sanchez, who sells sunglasses, T-shirts and other items in the Piñata District near Alameda Street and Olympic Boulevard. “In the area where I work, they (businesses) extort us. They intimidate us. At any given moment, if we don’t want to pay them the rent they demand, they call the police.”

She said she worried that a provision that would let businesses decide where street vendors can set up could make the situation worse.

City Councilman Curren Price, who chairs the committee, proposed the appeals process as an alternative.

“I can’t support a provision that could potentially lead to the extortion of a vulnerable population,” Price said.

Where do brick and mortar businesses stand?

Merchants also weighed in Monday, urging strong enforcement. As plans to legalize street vending have moved through City Hall, business groups have voiced concerns about street vendors crowding sidewalks, creating litter and competing with smaller brick and mortar merchants.

Hollywood has been an especially sore spot for merchants. Cory Dacy, who manages the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum on Hollywood Boulevard, complained of dangerously crowded sidewalks.

“Visitors can’t get across the Walk of Fame at all any longer,” Dacy said. “We have people walking out into the street to avoid the vendors.”

The proposal going forward is called a “hybrid” plan in that it would legalize street vending citywide, but would allow carve-outs to accommodate local property owners, as well as some no-vending zones.

The rules

The proposal will limit street vendors to two per each side of a city block. It also will ban street vending within 500 feet of certain venues and busy commercial areas, such as Hollywood Boulevard, Dodger Stadium, the Hollywood Bowl, the Staples Center, and the Los Angeles Coliseum.

According to city officials, there are about 50,000 street vendors operating in Los Angeles, about one-fifth of them selling food.

While Los Angeles has taken steps to decriminalize street vending so that vendors aren’t subject to criminal penalties — which can, in turn, get immigrant vendors on the radar of immigration officials — sidewalk vending remains illegal in L.A. Street vendors are still subject to citations and fines.

With the City Council approval, the city attorney’s office draft an ordinance that the council can vote on.

According to Price’s office, the goal is to have an ordinance in place by July, and to have the program operating next year.