Los Angeles City Attorney: Petty Crimes are Now LEGAL in Our City

State law allows you to steal property valued at under $950 and all you get is a ticket—and you do not even have to show up in court, since no arrest warrant will be issued. Now the City of Los Angeles has decided to go all the way—minor crimes are annoyances, no longer the purview of government. Watch as the minor crimes become major crimes and the Democrats wonder how it happened. Remember the “broken window” theory of Mayor Giuliani. He lowed crime in New York, by going after EVERY crime, large and small. “Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and LAPD Chief Michel Moore made the announcement that they will seek in court to dismiss “uncollectible, minor citations” and focus enforcement on more serious offenses. “We’re taking action with our law enforcement partners today to focus on the most important public safety issues, help address root causes of poverty and homelessness and conserve court resources,” Feuer said. Lacey said people facing fines for nonviolent, low-level offenses will be given a second chance. “This reprieve will help individuals struggling with homelessness and other types of economic challenges,” Lacey said. “Most importantly, we hope to make an impact that benefits the court and allows us all to reallocate limited resources.” Go to Los Angeles at your own risk—government will NOT protect you—unless you are murdered. It is a dangerous city for honest people.

To ‘unclog’ the court system, LA officials file to dismiss more than 1 million minor infractions

By City News Service, 10/2/19

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles public safety officials announced Wednesday they will focus on more serious offenses and absolve minor infractions from five years or more ago in an effort to “unclog” the court system.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and LAPD Chief Michel Moore made the announcement that they will seek in court to dismiss “uncollectible, minor citations” and focus enforcement on more serious offenses.

“We’re taking action with our law enforcement partners today to focus on the most important public safety issues, help address root causes of poverty and homelessness and conserve court resources,” Feuer said.

Lacey said people facing fines for nonviolent, low-level offenses will be given a second chance.

“This reprieve will help individuals struggling with homelessness and other types of economic challenges,” Lacey said. “Most importantly, we hope to make an impact that benefits the court and allows us all to reallocate limited resources.”

Both the city attorney and district attorney filed motions to suspend fines and fees for minor violations. The motions would absolve more than 1 million pending citations, the oldest of which dates back to 1981, the City Attorney’s Office said.

Thousands of misdemeanor cases involve defendants who don’t appear in court, and since the implementation of the Fugitive Misdemeanor Recovery Program in late August, seven defendants have been taken into custody for crimes involving domestic violence with traumatic condition, criminal threats, child abuse and more, according to the City Attorney’s Office.