Los Angeles City Council APPROVES L.A. Looking like Manhattan and Third World City.

If I wanted to kill lots of small mom and pop businesses, like pizza places, small food joints, those that sell handbags and other small items, I would allow non-rent paying vendors to set up shop in front of real small businesses. Watch as the carts turn a nice community into garbage. Just look at Manhattan—those street vendors take business away from real shops that pay real taxes and rent. They bring dirt, and crowds—making it tough to walk the streets and see the sights. At a time government is making it hard to drive a car, the government is also making it difficult to walk the streets.

misdemeanor charges with citations and remove criminal penalties against a

person who fails to pay an administrative citation. Police may no longer confiscate the property of street vendors under the

newly approved ordinances and may only issue citations, which start at $250

for a first offense and then move up to $500 and $1,000.” That is a joke. Yup, give a street vendor a citation—they will move locations. Not take away the cart? They will move the location. Like illegal aliens they will use phony names and ID and disappear. This has to be a joke regulation, the L.A. City Council can not be that stupid they do not understand what they are doing? Or are they so hateful of those that take risks to open businesses? L.A. is working hard to be a Third World City in a Third World State.

LA West Media, 2/15/17

The City Council today approved two ordinances decriminalizing street vending in Los Angeles, although the act is still outlawed and will be enforced through citations as the council continues to work on a permitting system for the industry.

The ordinances, which were approved on a 13-0 vote, replace criminal

misdemeanor charges with citations and remove criminal penalties against a

person who fails to pay an administrative citation.

Police may no longer confiscate the property of street vendors under the

newly approved ordinances and may only issue citations, which start at $250

for a first offense and then move up to $500 and $1,000.

Should Mayor Eric Garcetti sign the ordinances into law, they would take

effect immediately.

Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed support for the effort.

“Decriminalizing street vending is a humane, critical first step toward

protecting hard-working Angelenos who are trying to make an honest living and

should not have to worry about a criminal record,” Garcetti said.

“I look forward to signing the ordinance passed unanimously today by

the City Council, and working with them on a comprehensive, compassionate

street vending law that balances the needs of entrepreneurs and the health and

safety of L.A.’s neighborhoods.”

“I think the city of L.A. and this council has come a long way in terms

of our view of street vendors. A few years ago, I didn’t think we would be

having this conversation,” Councilman Jose Huizar said.

“But the environment is correct — whether it’s the environment

nationally or here locally — acknowledging the benefits that street vendors

bring to us and the acknowledgment that we should bring them out of the shadows

to contribute to the economy,” he said.

Part of the “national environment” Huizar alluded to was President

Donald Trump’s stated intention to increase deportations of immigrants in the

country illegally, with a priority on those with criminal records.

The proposal that gave rise to the ordinances, written by council

members Joe Buscaino and Curren Price, said, “Continuing to impose criminal

misdemeanor penalties for vending disproportionately affects, and unfairly

punishes, undocumented immigrants and could potentially put them at risk for

deportation.”

Los Angeles is the only major city in the country that outlaws all street vending on its streets. Buscaino and Price’s proposal seeks to undo that

by creating a permitting system.

The city attorney’s office is currently working on options for a

permitting system, which were forwarded by the council in January. The options

are expected to be submitted to the Public Works and Gang Reduction Committee

for discussion.

The Coalition to Save Small Business and the L.A. Street Vendor Campaign

support decriminalization. Some of the permitting proposals that were

approved by the council for consideration — such as limiting vendors to two

per block in many locations and requiring street vendors to get permission from

brick-and-mortar businesses on the block — are controversial.

“We support the City Council’s vote today for an ordinance that

decriminalizes sidewalk vending and look forward to working with it to develop

fair and reasonable regulations that will govern sidewalk vending in Los

Angeles,” the Coalition to Save Small Business said in a statement.

Buscaino has said the permitting system advanced to the city attorney by

the council is a “framework” for a policy and will come back to the Public

Works and Gang Reduction Committee for a “full dissection” before going to

back to the council again.

The council had also sought to create amnesty for anyone who was

convicted of street vending violations in the past. But a report from City

Attorney Mike Feuer said that he has no authority to grant amnesty because his

office brings criminal charges on behalf of the state, not the city.

Feuer’s report said 22 people were convicted in 2016 on street vending

charges, and 13 currently have charges pending.

“As we pursue public health and safety, my office will continue to be

sensitive to all the issues confronting our immigrant communities,” Feuer said

in a statement. “Mindful of these and other concerns, we’ve been handling

these matters almost exclusively as citations since I took office.”

David Michaelson, chief assistant city attorney, told the council that

the best recourse for those convicted of street vending in the past is to seek

to have the convictions expunged. He said prosecutors working the current cases

will take the new ordinance under advisement, but that only prosecutors could

drop charges.