Los Angeles City Council APPROVES L.A. Looking like Manhattan and Third World City.

If I wanted to kill lots of small mom and pop businesses, like pizza places, small food joints, those that sell handbags and other small items, I would allow non-rent paying vendors to set up shop in front of real small businesses. Watch as the carts turn a nice community into garbage. Just look at Manhattan—those street vendors take business away from real shops that pay real taxes and rent. They bring dirt, and crowds—making it tough to walk the streets and see the sights. At a time government is making it hard to drive a car, the government is also making it difficult to walk the streets.
That is a joke. Yup, give a street vendor a citation—they will move locations. Not take away the cart? They will move the location. Like illegal aliens they will use phony names and ID and disappear. This has to be a joke regulation, the L.A. City Council can not be that stupid they do not understand what they are doing? Or are they so hateful of those that take risks to open businesses? L.A. is working hard to be a Third World City in a Third World State.
City Council gets to work designing a permitting system for street vendors
LA West Media, 2/15/17
The City Council today approved two ordinances decriminalizing street vending in Los Angeles, although the act is still outlawed and will be enforced through citations as the council continues to work on a permitting system for the industry.
The ordinances, which were approved on a 13-0 vote, replace criminal
misdemeanor charges with citations and remove criminal penalties against a
person who fails to pay an administrative citation.
Police may no longer confiscate the property of street vendors under the
newly approved ordinances and may only issue citations, which start at $250
for a first offense and then move up to $500 and $1,000.
Should Mayor Eric Garcetti sign the ordinances into law, they would take
effect immediately.
Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed support for the effort.
“Decriminalizing street vending is a humane, critical first step toward
protecting hard-working Angelenos who are trying to make an honest living and
should not have to worry about a criminal record,” Garcetti said.
“I look forward to signing the ordinance passed unanimously today by
the City Council, and working with them on a comprehensive, compassionate
street vending law that balances the needs of entrepreneurs and the health and
safety of L.A.’s neighborhoods.”
“I think the city of L.A. and this council has come a long way in terms
of our view of street vendors. A few years ago, I didn’t think we would be
having this conversation,” Councilman Jose Huizar said.
“But the environment is correct — whether it’s the environment
nationally or here locally — acknowledging the benefits that street vendors
bring to us and the acknowledgment that we should bring them out of the shadows
to contribute to the economy,” he said.
Part of the “national environment” Huizar alluded to was President
Donald Trump’s stated intention to increase deportations of immigrants in the
country illegally, with a priority on those with criminal records.
The proposal that gave rise to the ordinances, written by council
members Joe Buscaino and Curren Price, said, “Continuing to impose criminal
misdemeanor penalties for vending disproportionately affects, and unfairly
punishes, undocumented immigrants and could potentially put them at risk for
deportation.”
Los Angeles is the only major city in the country that outlaws all street vending on its streets. Buscaino and Price’s proposal seeks to undo that
by creating a permitting system.
The city attorney’s office is currently working on options for a
permitting system, which were forwarded by the council in January. The options
are expected to be submitted to the Public Works and Gang Reduction Committee
for discussion.
The Coalition to Save Small Business and the L.A. Street Vendor Campaign
support decriminalization. Some of the permitting proposals that were
approved by the council for consideration — such as limiting vendors to two
per block in many locations and requiring street vendors to get permission from
brick-and-mortar businesses on the block — are controversial.
“We support the City Council’s vote today for an ordinance that
decriminalizes sidewalk vending and look forward to working with it to develop
fair and reasonable regulations that will govern sidewalk vending in Los
Angeles,” the Coalition to Save Small Business said in a statement.
Buscaino has said the permitting system advanced to the city attorney by
the council is a “framework” for a policy and will come back to the Public
Works and Gang Reduction Committee for a “full dissection” before going to
back to the council again.
The council had also sought to create amnesty for anyone who was
convicted of street vending violations in the past. But a report from City
Attorney Mike Feuer said that he has no authority to grant amnesty because his
office brings criminal charges on behalf of the state, not the city.
Feuer’s report said 22 people were convicted in 2016 on street vending
charges, and 13 currently have charges pending.
“As we pursue public health and safety, my office will continue to be
sensitive to all the issues confronting our immigrant communities,” Feuer said
in a statement. “Mindful of these and other concerns, we’ve been handling
these matters almost exclusively as citations since I took office.”
David Michaelson, chief assistant city attorney, told the council that
the best recourse for those convicted of street vending in the past is to seek
to have the convictions expunged. He said prosecutors working the current cases
will take the new ordinance under advisement, but that only prosecutors could
drop charges.
