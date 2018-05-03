Los Angeles City Council to Marginalize Private Property Right of Homeowners

By

The City Council of Los Angeles and the totalitarians Mayor Eric Garcetti really hate private property and the Constitution. Instead of openly saying end private property, they want to use the slippery slope. High permit fees, mandates fees for parks, affordable housing, the environment and education, all increases the cost of a new home. Now L.A., which has lost its middle class, has a segregated school district with only 9% white students, wants to control who can stay in your home, how long and if they pay. “The proposed ordinance that the council considered would limit homeowners and landlords who wish to rent out rooms or full homes to 120 days per year unless they petition the city for more time, but an amendment introduced by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell would direct city staff to report on establishing a 120-day cap for “non-hosted” stays — where the owner is not present — and no cap for “hosted” stays.” Private property? Not in Los Angeles—is your town also nullifying Constitutional rights?

by Contributing Editor, MyNewsLA, 5/2/18

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously agreed Wednesday to move forward on a proposed policy to restrict the number of days homeowners and landlords may use their properties for Airbnb and other short-term home rental services, although the ordinance still needs further fine-tuning before becoming law.

The proposed home-sharing measure was approved last month by the Planning and Land Use Management Committee after several years of debate, and the council moved the potential regulations forward on a 15-0 vote, although a number of amendments were added that could significantly alter what was ironed out at the committee level.

Some members expressed hesitation at various aspects of the proposed ordinance before the vote, but unanimously voted to move forward after Councilman Jose Huizar outlined all the future opportunities there would be to continue to alter it, noting the ordinance still has quite a few public hearings and meetings to travel through before becoming law.

“It’s not the last opportunity,” Huizar said.

The proposed ordinance that the council considered would limit homeowners and landlords who wish to rent out rooms or full homes to 120 days per year unless they petition the city for more time, but an amendment introduced by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell would direct city staff to report on establishing a 120-day cap for “non-hosted” stays — where the owner is not present — and no cap for “hosted” stays.

Another significant amendment that was introduced Wednesday would change the definition of a primary residence from a home where the host lives at least six months to at least 11 months, as the ordinance would only allow hosts to rent their primary residence in an effort to prevent properties from being purchased just to be rented out for short-term guests.

Huizar said the proposed ordinance would move on to the Planning Commission before coming back to the council and several City Council committees for further discussion. The City Attorney’s Office would also need to be directed to draft the official ordinance, which would also need to be voted on.

The city does not have an ordinance regulating Airbnb, which connects travelers with hosts looking to rent out their home or a bedroom in their home, but struck a deal with the company in 2016 for it to pay hotel taxes on behalf of its hosts under a three-year agreement.

Huizar’s committee worked for several years to craft a policy that balanced the wishes of rental hosts who say home-sharing is a vital source of income that allows them to keep living in their homes, and critics who say it is contributing to the city’s housing shortage while also leading to a proliferation of Airbnb “party houses” with loud and unruly guests.

“One of the reasons this legislation has taken so long is that we have worked very hard to balance those competing interests, and it ain’t easy,” Councilman Mike Bonin said. “It’s not easy at all. This is Goldilocks. Some of the legislative proposals have been too hard, some too soft, and we’re hoping this one is just right.”

Under the proposed ordinance before any amendments were introduced, a host wanting to go above the 120-day cap would have to meet certain criteria, including that the property has not been the subject of any recent nuisance violations.