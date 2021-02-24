By

Thank you Newsom and Biden. In just the month that Biden has taken office the price of gas has gone up every day. His efforts, and those of Newsom to end oil drilling in California and the nation has economic consequences. The consumer is out of pocket for the hateful policies of the rich like Biden and Newsom. “The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 33rd time in 34 days, increasing 1.2 cents to $3.650, its highest amount since Dec. 20, 2019.



The average price has increased 30.2 cents in the past 34 days, including 1.7 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 27.6 cents higher than one month ago and 7.8 cents more than one year ago.” Expect the price of gas to be above $4.00 by the 4th of July—even at the cheap places. We are in for dramatic inflation and an economic collapse. By the end of the year, Biden, if he is still President, will be called the Jimmie Carter of our century.

Los Angeles County gas price average rises for 33rd time in 34 days

City News Service. 2/22/21

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 33rd time in 34 days, increasing 1.2 cents to $3.650, its highest amount since Dec. 20, 2019.



The average price has increased 30.2 cents in the past 34 days, including 1.7 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 27.6 cents higher than one month ago and 7.8 cents more than one year ago.



The Orange County average price rose for the 47th time in 48 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.638, its highest amount since Dec. 10, 2019. It has increased 41.4 cents in the last 48 days, including 1.2 cents on Sunday.



The Orange County average price is 10.1 cents more than one week ago, 27.7 cents higher than one month ago and 12.1 cents greater than one year ago.