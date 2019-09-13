Los Angeles DEMANDS Unaffordable Housing: Tears Down Kanye West Affordable Housing Project

By

Governor Newsom says we need 3.5 million new housing units in ten years. Billions of tax dollars are being spent to create slums—called affordable housing. San Fran just votes against almost all affordable and market priced housing—to keep prices high and housing limited. Google is spending one billion to create housing for its employees—with NO tax dollars involved. That is a good thing.

Kanye West, using his own money, built affordable housing—without government permission. Now the County of Los Angeles has torn it down—while crying that they have a homeless crisis. What hypocrites. No tax dollars built housing for the needed and regulations killed them

This is a sick government. Do not vote for any more housing bonds or taxes—government will abuse the money and not allow the private sector to solve the problem.

Kanye West’s futuristic domes have been demolished

By Katherine Guimapang, Archinect, 9/10/19



Kanye West’s experimental domes have been demolished. Image courtesy of TMZ.

Kanye West’s “housing project” has been destroyed. Although the music mogul and controversial media star has made headlines with his plans to design and build a “new” type of home, TMZ’s sources have confirmed the project has been shut down. The futuristic housing structures previously built in Calabasas, California faced destruction on Monday afternoon due to a failure to comply with building codes.

TMZ provides more details of the project’s status: “All but one of the housing prototypes were torn down with about a week to spare before the September 15 deadline … imposed by the L.A. County Dept. of Public Works for violating the building code.”

Many Yeezy fans may be devastated by the news. However with one of the housing prototypes still standing, status of the project being moved elsewhere is still unknown.