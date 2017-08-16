Los Angeles DESPARATE for $$: Lies About Reason for Creation of New “No Parking” Areas

By

Government lies, we all know that. They pass laws claiming it is good for us, knowing that some big donor or special interest will profit at the expense of citizens. The City of Los Angeles is now telling a big whopper!! Really big. Due to the lack of parking, because of government, people have been parking their cars on the green area between the sidewalk and the curb. Starting August 21, that is illegal and you can get a ticket. Why do we know government is lying about the reason for this new law? The City of Los Angeles is dead broke and needs every dime it can steal. They claim they are afraid of lawsuits from the disabled. When was the last time someone in a wheelchair or on crutches used the green area to pass by—instead of the cement sidewalk? They want to force people into using government transportation—which is a money loser and is partially why L.A. is bankrupt—can’t afford all the government transportation systems. “City Council decided to address the problem because parking in these areas could interfere with pedestrian accessibility, notes Curbed, and this would make the city vulnerable to lawsuits from disabled citizens. Worried about how to find parking now? Join the club (or perhaps start devoting more energy to using the Metro). But we all knew that Mayor Garcetti is a liar—so no one is surprised by this government scam.

You Can Now Get A Ticket For Parking In Between The Curb And The Sidewalk In L.A.

by Annie Lloyd, LAist, 8/14/17

Parking between the curb and the sidewalk was virtually ignored by parking officials for several years, but, starting Monday, it’ll be a recipe for a parking ticket in Los Angeles. The practice became especially popular in dense neighborhoods strained for parking, like Koreatown, Westlake, and East Hollywood, but cars were destroying lawns and creating unnecessary danger (do you want to see a car suddenly appear in front of you after driving off the sidewalk?). A law rendering this kind of parking illegal was approved by the City Council back in June, and Monday marks the first day the law is in effect.

City officials started putting warnings in car windshields in July, according to the L.A. Times, in order to avoid surprising people with the new law. LADOT released a statement last week, explaining how parking between the curb and sidewalk, and in driveway aprons, will both be ticket-able offenses (the driveway apron is the section of the driveway that dips between the sidewalk and street).

City Council decided to address the problem because parking in these areas could interfere with pedestrian accessibility, notes Curbed, and this would make the city vulnerable to lawsuits from disabled citizens.

Worried about how to find parking now? Join the club (or perhaps start devoting more energy to using the Metro).