Los Angeles DWP: We Will Compete With Gas Stations

This is how socialism works. Government uses tax dollars to get into a competition with the private sector. In this case, the LADWP is going to use ratepayers money, money might for the upkeep and expansion of water and power, to open up 4,000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charger stations at government facilities. That of course saves money for buying/leasing private property. It also means uses money to end private gas stations—since State government is working to car gas powered cars. ““The installation of these EV chargers is important to our overall goal to support or directly install 4,000 EV chargers in municipal buildings or facilities by 2022,” said Nancy Sutley, LADWP’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “LADWP strongly supports the expansion of EV infrastructure to help reduce our city’s carbon emissions, improve our air quality, and help reduce commuting costs for L.A. motorists because charging EVs is cheaper than gas.” “This project is the largest installation of EV chargers completed by GSD, and the department is excited to provide this service,” said GSD General Manager Tony Royster. “The number of visitors and employees driving EVs to City Hall has increased significantly. Installing 100 chargers shows the City’s commitment to lead by example and make chargers available at its facilities. GSD is continuing this work at other city buildings and constituent service centers.” LADWP entered into a memorandum of understanding with GSD to provide $8,000 per charger for equipment and installation.” Notice no one, except for the California Political News and Views is calling this what it is—government closing private businesses. Of course as gas stations close down, there will not be revenues to finance government. That means taxes will go up to replace the private sector closing down. Socialism is a killer—especially when public money is used to kill private jobs.

New, Convenient EV Chargers Installed at City Hall

Chargers Allow for Employees and Visitors Alike to Drive Electric

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, 7/31/19

LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles City Hall now has 100 new EV chargers available at public parking structures in City Hall and City Hall East in Downtown Los Angeles. In partnership with the Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Department of General Services (GSD) and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) have collaborated to install Level 2 chargers available to employees and the visiting public as of July 1st.

“City Hall is striving to set the highest possible standard on sustainability — making it easier for our public servants to take action on climate change and adding to the largest EV charging network in the nation,” said Mayor Garcetti. “With more City employees now able to plug in their cars at the office, Los Angeles is taking one more step forward in our efforts to improve air quality, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, and lead the global fight against the climate crisis.”

“The installation of these EV chargers is important to our overall goal to support or directly install 4,000 EV chargers in municipal buildings or facilities by 2022,” said Nancy Sutley, LADWP’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “LADWP strongly supports the expansion of EV infrastructure to help reduce our city’s carbon emissions, improve our air quality, and help reduce commuting costs for L.A. motorists because charging EVs is cheaper than gas.”

“This project is the largest installation of EV chargers completed by GSD, and the department is excited to provide this service,” said GSD General Manager Tony Royster. “The number of visitors and employees driving EVs to City Hall has increased significantly. Installing 100 chargers shows the City’s commitment to lead by example and make chargers available at its facilities. GSD is continuing this work at other city buildings and constituent service centers.”

LADWP entered into a memorandum of understanding with GSD to provide $8,000 per charger for equipment and installation. Users can start a charging session in one of three ways via a mobile app available on Apple App Store or Google Play, a traditional payment kiosk or by calling (855) 900-PLUG where a representative will remotely start a charging session.

L.A. residents and business owners can also take advantage of LADWP’s “Charge Up LA!” EV Charger Rebate Program for residential, commercial and public agency customers. LADWP offers up to a $500 rebate to residential customers for the purchase of a qualified home EV charger and an additional $250 for the installation of a dedicated TOU (Time-of Use) meter for the charger. The commercial program offers businesses, multi-unit dwellings, public parking lots and public agencies a charger rebate of up to $5,000 per qualified Level 2 (240-volt) single-port charger, with up to an additional $750 per extra charge port. From 2011 to 2018, “Charge Up L.A.!” has provided about $11.5 million in rebates to LADWP customers.

LADWP has helped install more than 1,000 publicly available chargers in Los Angeles and has a goal of installing 10,000 commercial EV chargers across the city by 2022. The goal is to build confidence among EV drivers and reduce range anxiety so that they may travel farther from home without fear of running out of power.

For more information about the “Charge Up L.A.!” rebate program, please visit www.ladwp.com/EV.