Thank you Gov. Nuisance and the mentally challenged Joe Biden. By stopping th issuance of oil drilling permits, by stopping the Keystone pipeline and other anti-energy measure, in L.A. the cost of a gallon of gas has gone up by $1.20. “The average price has risen 81.5 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21. In Orange County, gasoline has risen nine-tenths of a cent to $4.021, its highest amount since Nov. 11, 2019, one day after rising four-tenths of a cent. There, gasoline is 2.7 cents more than one week ago, 9.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.213 greater than one year ago. The Orange County average price has risen 81.3 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20. On Tuesday I bought gas in King City, Monterey County, the cost was $4.05 a gallon. In Simi Valley, where I live the Chevron station has unleaded at $4.25 a gallon-up a quarter in the past month. Look at your electricity bill—you will see a massive increase in the past year. Thank you Gavin.

Los Angeles gas prices skyrocket, $1.20 more than 2020

PressTV, 4/29/21

The average price of self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County has topped $4 a gallon this week.

In Los Angeles, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Wednesday for the 17th time in 19 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.047, its highest amount since Nov. 14, 2019.

Across Los Angeles, the cheapest self-serve regular gasoline was reported at the Sinclair Station in Canoga Park at Sherman Way. There, gas was selling for $3.59 a gallon as of early Wednesday.

The average price has increased 7.5 cents over the past 19 days, including three-tenths of a cent on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.3 cents more than one week ago, 10 cents higher than one month ago and $1.208 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 81.5 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21.

In Orange County, gasoline has risen nine-tenths of a cent to $4.021, its highest amount since Nov. 11, 2019, one day after rising four-tenths of a cent. There, gasoline is 2.7 cents more than one week ago, 9.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.213 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has risen 81.3 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20.

“There continues to be a slight upward pressure on Southern California gas prices due to reports of some planned and unplanned refinery outages, but it’s too soon to know whether those events have affected gasoline production,” said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

