Los Angeles Goes Full Orwellian, Vax Passports Now Required for Entry Into Businesses

If you are not vaccinated, due to religious beliefs, health issues or wanting to know the risks—long term and short-the City of L.A. is closed to you. You should also know that the Board of Supervisors of San Diego has closed that county to you are well.

“entertainment and recreation venues including movie theaters, shopping centers, concert venues, performance venues, adult entertainment venues, commercial event and party venues, sports arenas, convention centers, exhibition halls, museums, malls, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, card rooms, family entertainment centers, pool and billiard halls, play areas and game centers; and personal care establishments, including spas, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons, estheticians, skin care, tattoo shops, piercing shops and massage therapy locations, unless medically required.”

This is a city run by the gangs and homeless. It is a city losing productive people replaced with illegal aliens. Now they have decided to say NO to customers. If I need gas and can’t make it back to Simi Valley, I will buy gas in L.A. Otherwise I will not spend a dime or visit anything or anyone in this totalitarian city.