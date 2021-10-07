If you are not vaccinated, due to religious beliefs, health issues or wanting to know the risks—long term and short-the City of L.A. is closed to you. You should also know that the Board of Supervisors of San Diego has closed that county to you are well.
This is a city run by the gangs and homeless. It is a city losing productive people replaced with illegal aliens. Now they have decided to say NO to customers. If I need gas and can’t make it back to Simi Valley, I will buy gas in L.A. Otherwise I will not spend a dime or visit anything or anyone in this totalitarian city.
Los Angeles Goes Full Orwellian, Vax Passports Now Required for Entry Into Businesses
By Kira Davis, Red State, 10/6/21
The Los Angeles City Council has just passed an ordinance requiring Angelinos to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor establishments throughout the city. The ordinance passed on Wednesday by a vote margin of 11-2.
Fox11 News reports that the new policy will be enacted in full by Nov.6 and applies to the following:
- establishments that serve food or beverages, including restaurants, bars, fast food establishments, coffee shops, tasting rooms, cafeterias, food courts, breweries, wineries, distilleries banquet halls and hotel ballrooms;
- gyms and fitness venues, including recreation facilities, fitness studios (including for yoga, pilates, dance, and barre), boxing gyms, fitness boot camps and facilities that hold indoor group fitness classes;
- entertainment and recreation venues including movie theaters, shopping centers, concert venues, performance venues, adult entertainment venues, commercial event and party venues, sports arenas, convention centers, exhibition halls, museums, malls, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, card rooms, family entertainment centers, pool and billiard halls, play areas and game centers; and
- personal care establishments, including spas, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons, estheticians, skin care, tattoo shops, piercing shops and massage therapy locations, unless medically required.
Retail establishments such as grocery stores and pharmacies are not included in the ordinance.
