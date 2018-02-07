By

If you live or drive to Los Angeles, you already know that the City is a World Class City—it has the worst traffic in the whole world. It also has the worst roads in the nation, among the highest levels of poverty—and the corruption easily matches that of Chicago. “For the sixth straight year, Los Angeles took the top spot on the Global Traffic Scorecard. That means the city is number one for congestion — out of more than 1,000 different cities. L.A. drivers spent 102 hours in gridlock last year during peak time periods, according to the transportation analytics firm Inrix. “L.A. has a booming economy, so as the economy grows, more people have jobs, more people are on the road. Also, obviously, just the sheer number of people in the L.A. metro area adds to congestion and the sprawling metropolitan area also adds to the congestion,” said Mark Burfeind, communications director for Inrix.” Of course instead of spending money on fixing the roads and ending the gridlock, money meant for roads to the rider and money losing government transportation system—buses that clog the road and trains that lose riders each year. Los Angeles is truly a city that does not work.

Los Angeles Has the Worst Traffic in the World — Again

By Susan Carpenter, KQED, 2/6/18

When you joke to your friends that L.A. has the worst traffic in the world, it’s actually true.

He said one L.A. road is especially bad.

“Surprisingly even though L.A. is the top-ranked most congested city in the world, L.A. only has one worst congested road in the U.S. — and that’s on the 10 eastbound between Figueroa and the 110, with commuters wasting an average of 74 hours a year,” he said.

All that time playing bumper cars can be costly, too.

The average Angeleno driver pays $2,828 each year in wasted fuel, time and other indirect costs.

The more commercial vehicles idle in traffic, the more they cost — and those costs are often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

L.A. may have the worst traffic in the world, but it’s in good company. New York drivers ranked second, spending 91 hours slogging it out on the road. San Francisco ranked fifth — drivers there spent 79 hours staring at bumpers.

As a whole, the United States has the dubious distinction of being the most congested developed country in the world. Ten U.S. cities were among the top 25 worldwide for worst traffic congestion.