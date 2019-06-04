Los Angeles: Homelessness Soars by 12% in County, 16% in City

By

Homelessness Soars by 12% in County, 16% in City

By Sean P. Thomas and Jon Regardie, DTLA, 6/4/19

DTLA—The number of people living on the streets or without shelter in Los Angeles County shot up by 12% in a one-year period. Homelessness in the city of Los Angeles grew by 16%, according to figures released this morning.

The rise in homelessness recorded by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is a drastic and distressing counter to figures released last year, when homelessness in the county fell by 4%, to 52,765 individuals. The results of the new Homeless Count, conducted over three days in January by teams that fanned out across the region, found that 58,936 people are now homeless.

The city’s 6% decline reported last year has also been whipsawed. There are now 36,300 homeless individuals in city limits, up from 31,285 last year.

The increase in people experiencing homeless came despite some success in placing people in housing programs. According to LAHSA, more than 21,000 people were provided housing last year, a significant increase over the 14,000 housed in the previous year.

Mayor Eric Garcetti recognized the gravity of the situation.

“While we did better, it’s not good enough,” Garcetti said in a prepared statement. “That’s why we’re putting more resources than ever into meeting the urgency of the moment. We cannot let a set of difficult numbers discourage us, or weaken our resolve. And I know that, if we keep working together, believing in one another, and caring for people in desperate situations, we will end homelessness in this city.”

Homelessness also rose in Downtown Los Angeles, which continues to be the epicenter of the crisis. According to the Homeless Count, there was a 12% increase in people living without shelter in the 14th District, which includes Skid Row. Last year there were 7,068 homeless individuals in the district. This year, 7,896 people were counted.

Homelessness rose in nearly every sub-category, including a 7% rise in senior homelessness. There was a 24% surge in countywide youth homelessness over the previous year.

Additionally, there was a 17% rise in people experiencing homeless for the first time.

The rise was not unexpected, and follows reports of homelessness spiking in counties across the state. San Francisco saw an increase of 17% over a one-year period, there was a 22% boost in Riverside County, and homelessness in Ventura County rose by 28%. In Orange County there was a 43% hike.

The worsening homelessness situation occurs despite hundreds of millions of dollars being spent to address the issue. In 2016, city voters approved Proposition HHH, a property tax bond that is expected to raise $1.2 billion to build permanent supportive housing. Despite the approval, no units have yet opened; several projects are in construction.

The following year, county voters passed Measure H, a quarter-cent sales tax intended to raise about $350 million annually to provide services to those living on the streets. County leaders recently approved spending $460 million on homelessness in the upcoming fiscal year.

Garcetti has sought to address the issue in a variety of ways, including the A Bridge Home program. The initial aim was to open one project in all 15 council districts near where tent encampments have sprouted. The projects would provide beds and hygiene resources, and there would be on-site case workers. The centers would be accompanied by enhanced cleanups and police patrols in surrounding areas.

Yet progress has been slow. The first bridge housing project, the 45-bed facility dubbed El Puente, opened in Downtown near Olvera Street last September, and only two others have since debuted. Additionally, security costs have been higher than anticipated, with the cost of police patrols in nearby neighborhoods estimated to run about $1.13 million a year at each site.