Los Angeles is the most expensive place to rent and here is the reason why. In the last decade LA has added mostly renter households.

Dr, Housing Bubble, 11/16/19

Los Angeles County is the most populated county in the nation and it is also an area where renter households are the majority. Contrary to what some will say, this is not how “it has always been” since in the last decade the area has added mostly renting households tipping the figures to the other side. LA is also the most expensive area to rent in the nation. Isn’t San Francisco or New York more expensive? Rents are higher in those areas but so are household incomes. What you need to look at is the actual income of those living in the area and when we do that, we see why LA is the most expensive market and we will show some data to back up this assertion. Ultimately many households in LA rent and the amount of money spent on rents is consuming a growing amount of disposable income. Let us look at some charts.

LA renters

The amount of income spent on rent by LA households is staggering even when we compare it to other high-priced areas in the country. Take a look at the following chart:

LA renters spend approximately 45 percent of their income on rent. As you can see from the chart above, this is a new trend that largely started in the early 2000s. The Great Recession pushed more households into renting since many lost their homes to foreclosure. You also have the issue of low inventory:

The number of homes available for sale is low and so is sales volume relative to the past. So for those looking to buy, the amount of homes for sale is relatively low but since the Great Recession hit, there is now a larger amount of homes and apartments for rent.

It is also clear that for LA renter households have grown at a much faster pace than that of owner households:

This has tipped the scales to making LA a renting majority county. And we are seeing people thinking and voting more in line with their economic interests. We are seeing more talks about changing Prop 13 and more people talking about issues of housing affordability. And while people like to believe in the “free market” at their core many are simply NIMBY-protectionist. If you look at places with growing city populations say in China, what is being built is high-rise apartments and not your cookie cutter McMansions. Given the massive population growth in LA, what we need is more high-density housing if we were really to go with the free market versus protecting the past.

The housing market in LA is largely a mix of protectionist clauses, NIMBYism, and a suburban dream that was designed in the early days of the Baby Boomer era. We now don’t live under those conditions. We now have a globally hyper-competitive market, LA county now has more than 10 million people living in it, and laws that were designed to protect a suburban dream that just doesn’t fit with the number of people that we have living here today. Much of the old mindset is stuck in this fantasy narrative that somehow they are “free market” thinkers but really they are nothing more than opportunist looking for a handout (a negative trait they throw out against others and align to the so-called socialist movement). The free market at the moment wants more rentals, higher density housing, and less laws protecting homeowners in LA. Think this isn’t happening? A Prop 13 overhaul is in the works:

“(SF Chronicle) Former Vice President Joe Biden offered his support last week, becoming the eighth presidential candidate to endorse the proposal to raise taxes for large commercial properties while keeping Prop. 13’s limits in place for homeowners. All the leading contenders, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, are now on board with the measure, whose backers are collecting signatures to qualify it for the November 2020 ballot.”

It is clear that many are misinformed in terms of how much social welfare is thrown behind being a homeowner. People have this cognitive dissonance when they talk about the free market and then hug onto the breaks that are given to homeowners as if it were a security blanket. I’m totally okay with encouraging homeownership but let us call it what it is – a government supported program. And you are already seeing that politically, people are going to vote in their best interest and when LA County is made up of mostly renters, then paying subsidies to protect homeowners is probably not going to be seen as something to preserve.