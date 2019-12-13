By

Are we seeing the beginning of the California recession? Guv Newsom announced in October his next budget is based on the State being in a recession. Now we find that two major ports have lost business. “Imports to the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles were down year-to-year in November, according to data released this week. Officials from both ports don’t expect that to change in the coming months, particularly as more tariffs are set to go into effect on Sunday, Dec. 15. But both continue investing for the longer-term future, the officials said. The November numbers were more grim for the Port of Los Angeles than for its twin. The larger of the ports, according to data released Tuesday, Dec. 10, saw a 12.2% decrease in imports from last year and a 9.2% decline in exports. Overall, the port experienced a 12.4% drop in containers from last November. Imports in the Port of Long Beach, meanwhile, decreased 8.3%, according to data released Wednesday, Dec. 11. Exports, on the other hand, grew by 6.9%. Overall, the port saw a 3.5% decrease from last November.” Blaming it on China. If so, where is the product going and why are our selves filled, not empty? Nice try—just more Fake News. How do I know? If the decline was due to lack of imports from China the article would show the decline—it doesn’t. Fake News to make the oncoming recession the fault of China. Sick.

Los Angeles port sees 12% decline in November, while Long Beach port volume shrinks 3.5%

By Hayley Munguia, | Long Beach Press-Telegram, 12/11/19

The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China continues to loom over the nation’s biggest port complex.

Imports to the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles were down year-to-year in November, according to data released this week.

Officials from both ports don’t expect that to change in the coming months, particularly as more tariffs are set to go into effect on Sunday, Dec. 15. But both continue investing for the longer-term future, the officials said.

The November numbers were more grim for the Port of Los Angeles than for its twin. The larger of the ports, according to data released Tuesday, Dec. 10, saw a 12.2% decrease in imports from last year and a 9.2% decline in exports. Overall, the port experienced a 12.4% drop in containers from last November.

Imports in the Port of Long Beach, meanwhile, decreased 8.3%, according to data released Wednesday, Dec. 11. Exports, on the other hand, grew by 6.9%. Overall, the port saw a 3.5% decrease from last November.

Still, the Los Angeles port’s total volume this year is .4% higher than this time last year — which had been its busiest year on record. The Long Beach port, meanwhile, has seen a 5.2% decrease in total volume so far in 2019 compared to last year.

Mario Cordero, the Long Beach port’s executive director, said the fact that his port is faring as well as it is despite the anxiety surrounding international trade is evidence of his team’s good work.

“The good news for us,” he said, “is we’re on the verge of having our second-best year in our 108-year history.

“Long Beach has had a fairly low, single-digit year-to-year diminishment,” Cordero added. “We’re working hard to continue with the level of customer service and making sure this continues to be the port of choice.”

Gene Seroka, executive director for the Los Angeles port, said his team continues to look ahead.

“Although we anticipate tariffs will linger well into 2020,” Seroka said in a statement, “we will continue to aggressively invest in our physical and digital infrastructure through this economic cycle.”

Seroka chalked up the L.A. port’s lackluster report to the ongoing tariffs, which he said “negatively impact American consumers, manufacturers and U.S. supply chain jobs.”

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that U.S. officials may delay the planned Dec. 15 tariffs, adding further uncertainty to the port complex’s immediate future.

If the 15% tariff on video game consoles, computer monitors, toys and other holiday gifts from China moves ahead, Beijing has warned, it would retaliate.

Either way, Cordero said, he doesn’t believe the decision will have a “drastic” impact on the December numbers. He’s basing that forecast, in part, on the port’s September report. Although tariffs went into effect that month, the Port of Long Beach saw only a 2.8% decline year-to-year in total volume.

“If my forecast is correct, we’ll have the second-best year,” Cordero said. “I think it’s been a good year for us, despite the factors that have been challenging, not only to this port, but to all gateways to the United States.”