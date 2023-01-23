By

Los Angeles Rams Tells Fans to Donate to Democrat Anti-Gun Group Following Mass Shooting

By Kira Davis, RedState, 1/22/23

A tragic and reprehensible mass shooting on Saturday night, in the Los Angeles County city of Monterey Park, has prompted expressions of concern and condolences from across California and the nation.

Among those offering condolences is the Los Angeles Rams football team. The organization took to social media to offer solidarity with the Monterey Park community and all those celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, which is the celebration that was happening when the violence unfolded.

That sentiment should have been (and is) enough (even with the gun violence bit thrown in for good measure), but in California, there is no such thing as “too far.” The Rams decided to push it a step further and promote the anti-second amendment group Everytown for Gun Safety, as if guns are Los Angeles’ problem, not unchecked criminal behavior and soft-on-crime policies.

Everytown for Gun Safety is an anti-second amendment activist group founded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who was also the mayor of one of the most violent cities in America. It is also a Democrat political organization, having pledged over $60 million dollars to Democrat candidates in the 2020 election season. They continue to work to influence elections and elected officials toward their anti-second amendment agenda.

That is all well and good. They are not secretive about their mission, nor should they be. Certainly there are plenty of people within the Los Angeles Rams organization who align with Everytown’s values, and many fans as well. To be sure, there are also plenty of employees and fans who value their second amendment rights, and find activist groups like Bloomberg’s quite objectionable.

Paired with the fact that the Los Angeles has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, and simultaneously some of the highest gun crime rates in the nation, it only seems like common sense that a football team might want to hold off on politicizing a tragic event and then using it to fundraise for a politically partisan group.

Sports bring Americans together, particularly at this time of the year when many of us are glued to our televisions and other streaming devices, invested in the outcome of football playoffs on the way to the biggest sporting event in the country. The Rams could have used this opportunity to foster that same sense of togetherness during a tough time, certainly as we await the details of this tragedy.

There are a myriad of charities the Rams organization could have encouraged Americans to donate towards, ones that don’t actively campaign for one political party or another. In this case it is the very political party who’s policies and “defund the police” platforms have led to this rash of crime plaguing innocent Americans.

The Los Angeles Rams join many other professional sports teams who seem to be actively trying to repulse their most loyal fans.