In the midst of riots, burning of cop cars and buildings, the looting of millions in products from Los Angeles stores, the police have been told—after the fact—they will not be paid money for their mandated overtime, per the union contract. Instead they will get time off. To some that sounds OK. What it really means is that fewer police will be available for stopping crime or catching criminals (those the Mayor and Governor allowed to be caught). Expect two things to happen in Los Angeles and nationwide. First those police officers with enough time on the job to retire, will do so. We are already seeing in other cities large number of officers are resigning—just quitting. In Minneapolis they had seven put in their papers. But lots more literally walked off the job, not returning phone calls. Second, few will want to put their health, wealthy, financial future on the line since they know the politicians have sided with the rioters against the police. Do you want to make an arrest and find out your arrested someone of the “wrong” color and have to hire attorneys to keep you out of jail? “The city of Los Angeles is adding insult to injury to its treatment of police officers by retroactively defunding Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) overtime following days of #BlackLivesMatter protests and riots, according to an internal letter obtained by Breitbart News. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in the letter that the department’s overtime has surpassed $40 million in recent days, which “far exceeds any budgetary reserve to address unusual occurrences”: Maybe if Garcetti sided with the honest citizens against the rioters there would not be an overtime problem. Maybe if Garcetti kept the criminals in jail instead of freeing them like a bass in a catch and release fishing tournament, cops would have less to do.

Los Angeles Retroactively Defunds LAPD Overtime

David Ng , Breitbart, 6/12/20

The city of Los Angeles is adding insult to injury to its treatment of police officers by retroactively defunding Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) overtime following days of #BlackLivesMatter protests and riots, according to an internal letter obtained by Breitbart News.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in the letter that the department’s overtime has surpassed $40 million in recent days, which “far exceeds any budgetary reserve to address unusual occurrences”:

Moore called the past several days “extraordinary” but didn’t specifically name the #BlackLivesMatter protests that have consumed LA for more than a week following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

As a result, the LAPD said that starting retroactively as of June 7, overtime will be paid “in the form of time at the appropriate rate,” which it said will either be straight time or time-and-a-half.

That means instead of being paid the full overtime amount in cash, officers will now have to bank the difference that can be used as future time off or that will be paid upon retirement, two sources familiar with the situation told Breitbart News.

The LAPD is also cancelling all nonessential overtime across the board, with the exception of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

LA city is allowed to make these overtime changes under its bargaining agreement, and has done so in the past when it has run out of cash. But the decision has nevertheless angered police personnel who have worked around the clock in recent days to ensure public safety during the #BlackLivesMatter protests and riots.

An LAPD officer told Breitbart News, “Guys and gals are beyond pissed…. many are actively looking to quit and go to another department. Some in, and some out of state.”

The overtime policy may shift again when the city begins its new fiscal year July 1. The LAPD’s financial outlook remains murky following Mayor Eric Garcetti’s (D) proposal to slash the department’s budget by as much as $150 million in response to calls by left-wing activists to defund police departments around the country.

Garcetti’s anti-police rhetoric has further alienated LAPD personnel. The mayor recently described the LAPD as “killers” in a talk with local black leaders. The LAPD union swiftly rebuked the mayor, questioning his mental fitness.

“He’s clearly unstable. We are worried about him and worried about his future, and the safety of our citizens,” LA Police Protective League Director Jamie McBride said. “He is more interested in his image and how he’s looked upon, as opposed to being a leader in difficult times.”