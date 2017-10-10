Los Angeles Run by Economic Illiterates: Want Developers to Pay for Affordable Housing

By

How do you make a situation worse? By being an economic illiterates like the silly folks running the City of Los Angeles. They have a severe housing shortage. The city has a severe shortage of housing that is affordable to the masses, made poor by government and failed schools. Instead of allowing the free market solve the problem they have come up with a “solution”, have developers finance the affordable housing—which means they lose money, they is a TAX on the consumer.

If government forces developers to pay for affordable housing, where does that money come from? It comes from those that purchase market priced homes—that means those that buy these homes have to pay more for housing, thus making more people unable to afford housing. This is a vicious circle, created by economic illiterates pretending to care about people.

“A Los Angeles City Council committee is set to debate one of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top priorities Tuesday — requiring real estate developers to help fund the construction of affordable housing and battle homelessness through a “linkage fee.”

The Planning and Land Use Management — PLUM — Committee last discussed the issue in August, where it made a number of changes to a draft ordinance that would create the fee, including the addition of a tiered fee structure depending on the market rate of the neighborhood.

If approved the creation of new housing will slow down even more and the price of available housing will go up. This is what happens when you have a city council and Mayor that could not pass Economics I.

Soaring housing cost solution? Make LA developers pay to help homeless

Posted by Debbie L. Sklar, MyNewsLA, 10/10/17

A Los Angeles City Council committee is set to debate one of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top priorities Tuesday — requiring real estate developers to help fund the construction of affordable housing and battle homelessness through a “linkage fee.”

The Planning and Land Use Management — PLUM — Committee last discussed the issue in August, where it made a number of changes to a draft ordinance that would create the fee, including the addition of a tiered fee structure depending on the market rate of the neighborhood.

The amendments were passed unanimously by the committee, and the City Attorney’s Office has now drafted a revised ordinance based on the amendments.

Garcetti first proposed the idea for a linkage fee two years ago and called on the City Council to pass it during his State of the City speech in April, but the fee has proven to be divisive, with some council members expressing hesitation at the fee and some key business groups, including the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, coming out against it.

Frequent criticisms of the fee are that it could backfire and slow housing construction down by making it too costly for developers, or it could raise rents higher as developers pass the cost of the fee onto tenants.

“This is by far one of the most divided subject matters, depending on who you talk to that are in this space. Everybody’s got a different opinion,” Councilman Mitchell Englander said at the PLUM meeting in August. “This is like navigating a live mine field, that if we make it through it somehow, we’ll live. But if we misstep at all, we don’t, and the consequences are devastating.”

The fee was approved by the city’s Planning Commission in February. The plan approved by the commission would charge $5 to developers for every square foot of new commercial construction and $12 per square foot for new residential projects, but the PLUM committee approved a more recent recommendation in a report by the Department of City Planning and the Housing and Community Investment Department that suggested a tiered structure ranging from $8 to $15 per square foot for residential and $3 to $5 for commercial, depending on the market value of the neighborhood.

When Garcetti first proposed the idea, he estimated the linkage fee could raise up to $100 million per year for affordable housing, but a staff report approved by the commission downgraded the estimate to $75 million to $92 million per year.

The Department of City Planning and Housing and Community Investment Department report estimated the fee could raise between $93.7 million to $114.3 million per year with the tiered structure.

Garcetti set a goal in 2014 for construction of more than 100,000 units in Los Angeles by 2021 as a way to combat a housing shortage that has contributed to rising rents and an increase in homelessness in the city.

The Department of City Planning and the Housing and Community Investment Department report concluded that the fee would not result in a significant increase in housing prices.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

The report also concluded that developers are unable to pass on the costs of new housing impact fees to tenants and home buyers because most developers are introducing a relatively small number of units into a community, where the price has already been set by the marketplace.

The idea for a linkage fee to fund affordable housing is not new. Other California cities such as Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco have one, as do other cities around the nation.

The new amendments recommended by the PLUM committee also include an exemption for low market commercial areas in the South Los Angeles Promise Zone for three years after the effective date of the ordinance, and an implementation of the fee through a phased-in approach, with the first six months after adoption at zero fee levels, the seventh through 12th months being one half of the adopted fee levels, and the full amount of adopted fees effective after the first year.

The amendments also would trigger a study of the fee if housing production falls below 10,000 units per year or major fluctuations in real estate or rental prices.