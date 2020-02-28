By

Congrats to California. The five LEAST affordable housing markets in the nation are in California. Mayor Garcetti has taken the bragging rights from San Fran Mayor Breed in over taking the Toilet Bowl of the West Coast in the least affordable housing in the nation. “The country’s least affordable housing market is now in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, according to the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo’s Housing Opportunity Index. With a median home price of $908,750, just 11.3% of L.A. homes sold in 2019 were affordable for median household income earners. The median household income is now $73,100. Yet the media is silent, the Democrats proud and families and jobs fleeing the State. As Obama said, “elections have consequences.” One consequence of living in a One Party State, is that it is financially hard to live in a Democrat Party State. Los Angeles Surpasses San Fran as the Least Affordable Housing Market IN NATION

California County News, 2/27/20

The country’s least affordable housing market is now in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, according to the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo’s Housing Opportunity Index. With a median home price of $908,750, just 11.3% of L.A. homes sold in 2019 were affordable for median household income earners. The median household income is now $73,100.

San Francisco-Redwood City-South San Francisco was ranked as the second least affordable market. For the past eight quarters, it had been No. 1. Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, San Diego-Carlsbad, and San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara followed.

In a report released last week, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corp. warned of an economic slowdown driven by L.A.’s astronomical housing and rent.

“The fact that the median Californian household must pay more than seven times its income to afford a home should be grounds for grave concern regarding sustainable economic growth,” the report said.