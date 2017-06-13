Los Angeles to Put 19 MILES of Bike Lanes on the Nations’ WORST Streets—Potholes Grow

By

The streets of Los Angeles have been deemed the worst in the nation. The cost of fixing the potholes is estimated in the billions of dollars. Try driving from the 405 freeway in West L.A. towards the center of the town—a couple of hours in the afternoon for a twenty minute drive—because bicycles are clogging the streets, the traffic lights are not synchronized and the buses assure cars can go two red lights before they move. Yes, money will be spent to make the traffic worst and more dangerous—and the roads will get even more dangerous. Los Angeles is assuring road rage and eventually a boycott by decent people of the city—why drive somewhere you know you can not get to due to government action?

New Bike Lanes Coming To South L.A. And The Valley

by Annie Lloyd, LA 1st, 6/12/17

New bike lanes are coming the Valley, Central L.A., and South L.A. Urbanize LA reports LADOT has filed several cases with the Department of City Planning in the past week, in an effort to bring miles of new bike lanes to Los Angeles. Bike lanes, in tandem with improved pedestrian walkways, curb extensions, and street reorganizing, are meant to improve pedestrian safety and decrease traffic injuries and fatalities. L.A. is implementing these changes through “Vision Zero,” a plan to eliminate traffic deaths by 2025. The first year had disappointing results, however, with a 43% rise in traffic deaths, but City Council has decided to continue financing the project, regardless.

The lanes, tallying around 19.3 miles, will involve removing one lane of traffic in either direction of the specified streets to install the bike lanes. In the Valley, the three-mile stretch of Sepulveda Boulevard between Nordhoff and Rinaldi Streets is set to receive lanes. This section is a Vision Zero priority, according to Streetsblog. In Pico-Union, the 1.9-mile stretch of Pico between Union and Western Avenues will reduce to one lane in either direction in order to accommodate new bike lanes.

In South L.A., four major boulevards will receive bike lanes. These include three miles of Hoover Street between Vernon and Manchester Avenues, one mile of Broadway between Manchester and Century Boulevards, 6.4 miles of Avalon Boulevard between Jefferson Boulevard and 120th Street, and four miles of Main Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West 92nd Street.

LAist reached out to LADOT for additional information but did not receive immediate comment.