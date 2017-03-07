Los Angeles to Spend $2 Million to Create a Major Traffic Jam in Downtown Area/Accidents

By

Great news for attorneys, doctors, hospitals and investigators. The City of Los Angeles is going to spend $2 million—money that is needed to fix the potholes, to create more bike lanes in the downtown area, make the streets less safe and to create more accidents. Bike lanes are dangerous, plus they force cars to crawl forcing folks to be late and causing road rage. You get a lot for $2 million—none of it good. “The new lanes are part of the Main and Spring Forward project, announced by City Councilman Jose Huizar on Sunday. As the name suggests, the lanes will be set up primarily at Main and Spring and the historic core of downtown L.A. The project’s aim is to “improve intersections and crossings for people walking, and upgrades the existing buffered bicycle lanes to protected bicycle lanes, reduce bus-bicycle conflicts, maximize parking/loading, and increase bus efficiency,” according to a release about the project. In fact, cars need to avoid that area—bikes would be all over the place, stopping cars and accidents will take time to clear up. Why do the Democrats hate safe driving and love to waste tax dollars.

Project targets downtown Los Angeles for new bike lanes

KPCC Staff, 3/6/17



Bicyclists will be able to enjoy new protected bike lanes in downtown Los Angeles as soon as this fall.

The new lanes are part of the Main and Spring Forward project, announced by City Councilman Jose Huizar on Sunday. As the name suggests, the lanes will be set up primarily at Main and Spring and the historic core of downtown L.A.

The project’s aim is to “improve intersections and crossings for people walking, and upgrades the existing buffered bicycle lanes to protected bicycle lanes, reduce bus-bicycle conflicts, maximize parking/loading, and increase bus efficiency,” according to a release about the project.

Protected bike lanes typically sit between the sidewalk and a barrier – like concrete or cones – to separate bicyclists from traffic. Huizar told KPCC the lanes downtown will have a different kind of barrier.

“The protection for that dedicated bike lane will be actual cars who park on that space between the dedicated bike lane and moving traffic, so it is making the best use of the streets here to make that possible,” he said.

When there are no parked cars, the city will put down cones. The lanes will also be heavily striped to get drivers’ attention, according to the release.

This first phase of the project has a price tag is estimated at nearly $2 million dollars. There’s no cost yet for the second phase, which calls for more features for the lanes. That phase starts in 2018.