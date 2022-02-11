Los Angeles:  Vaccinated 10% MORE Likely to Get Virus Than Unvaccinated Per Health Department

By

If we were adults, not mindless robots, we would look at the facts as given by the L.A. Health Department. “According to data released today by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the vaccinated population contracted Covid-19 at a rate more than 10% higher than the unvaccinated during the week between February 3 and February 10. Number of vaccinated individuals: 7,131,679 (71.2% of the county population) Total number of new infections this week: 52,044 Number of infections in vaccinated people: 42,651 The public has been led to believe that vaccines are over 90% effective at preventing transmission; this is a gross overstatement Want the virus? Take the vaccine. Want safety—do not take the jab. Note the large number of people who have taken the jab that have since died of the virus and those who have been out into hospitals. The bigger question is why with the information so easily available do we continue to make stupid decisions?

The Vaccinated Were Over 10 Percent More Likely than the Unvaxxed to Contract Covid-19 This Past Week, According to LA County Public Health Data

Santa Monica Observer, 2/11/22

To say the vaccines are losing efficacy seems an understatement

If your goal is to prevent infection, vaccines may not be the way to go

February 10, 2022 – According to data released today by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the vaccinated population contracted Covid-19 at a rate more than 10% higher than the unvaccinated during the week between February 3 and February 10.

Number of vaccinated individuals: 7,131,679 (71.2% of the county population)

Total number of new infections this week: 52,044

Number of infections in vaccinated people: 42,651

The public has been led to believe that vaccines are over 90% effective at preventing transmission; this is a gross overstatement

82% of the new infections were in vaccinated people during the past week. With the vaccinated making up 71.2% of the county’s population and assuming the vaccine had zero effect on preventing infection, one would expect to see 71.2% of new infections among the vaccinated. Instead, they comprised 82% of new infections. The vaccinated appeared to be 10.8% more likely to contract Covid-19 this week than the unvaccinated.

The vaccines have not proven to be terribly effective at preventing transmission since data on the subject has been released by the LADPH, well below 40% during any given week. In looking at a longer time span, from June 1, 2021 to January 25, 2022, the average benefit conveyed by the vaccine was 9.7%.

This week, however, is the first time the benefit has proven to go negative and make it look as though the vaccine might actually be contributing to infections.