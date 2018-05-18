By

We were told that legalizing marijuana would end the illegal sale of pot. Yet a study shows one in six L.A. County teens are using pot—and under the new law they could not buy it legally anyway. So, drug dealers seem to be doing well, while some feel the legalization will help stop illegal sales—never happen. The new law will expand the number of users—legal and illegal. “With one in six teenagers in Los Angeles County considered frequent users of marijuana, officials began a digital and social media-based public education campaign Thursday aimed at keeping kids off the drug. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s “bigger choices” campaign includes a series of videos, including rap music videos and roundtable talks, focusing on the possible dangers of using marijuana before the legal age of 21. “I’m inspired by these young leaders who have taken the initiative to express to their peers just how important it is to avoid marijuana and make bigger and better decisions for their health and their future,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. Nancy Reagan has the “Just Say NO” campaign. We have seen TV ads about frying eggs and making it equal your brain. Pot has been legalized…nothing has stopping the expansion of the marijuana and drug market. The music and TV ads, social media efforts make some feel good—but doing nothing to stop the problem. Sorry, too old to be subtle.

Lots of Pot by One in Six Teens: LA County Crackdown

Posted by Contributing Editor, MyNewsLA, 5/10/18

The long-term health effects when using marijuana at a young age include impaired thinking, memory and learning functions, according to the Department of Public Health.

“This campaign is an effort on behalf of Public Health to create peer-to-peer communications inspired and created by teens. It was important to us to involve young people to the greatest extent possible,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“We’re reaching teens exactly where they are: on social media,” she said. “Our end goal is to provide teens with the facts and resources they need to make the best decision for themselves.”

The videos can be seen at www.LetsTalkCannabisLACounty.com. Another part of the campaign that began last month is a video series featuring addiction specialist and media celebrity, Dr. Drew Pinksy. Those videos can be found at Entercom radio stations, including Los Angeles station KROQ, at kroq.radio.com/teen-cannabis.