Love Riots/Hate Speech/No Free Speech? UC Berkeley Voted Best Value University in Nation

By

UC Irvine and UCLA are known as schools that promote Palestinians terrorism and anti-Semitism—but are ranked #2 (UCLA and #8 (UC Irvine) in the nation as the best valued college. Hate is a value to Forbes. Then you have UC Berkeley ranked as the number 1 value—a school known for riots, bigotry, violence against students, ending free speech on campus and in the classroom—the school could be the doppelganger of Havana U. in attitude and values. American schools have become as dangerous as Chicago on a Saturday night, as academically free as Moscow U. and the students are melting with just thought of differing views—they need safe spaces and segregation to be protected from the real world. The good news is in the psychology industry—they will have hundreds of thousands of weak, sensitive, incoherent patients for a generations—they should be signed up as they receive their worthless diploma’s.

Best Value College: UC Berkeley Picked By Forbes Magazine

UCLA, UC Irvine, and UC Davis all made the top ten.

By Randy Miller, Patch, 5/1/17

Berkeley, CA — UC Berkeley is in the news again, only this time it’s good news. Forbes released its annual list of America’s Best Value Colleges and UC Berkeley is sitting right at the top for the second year in a row.

Four University of California schools made the top ten this year:

UC Berkeley (#1)

UCLA (#2)

UC Irvine (#8)

UC Davis (#9)

Forbes says it bases its list on tuition costs, school quality, post-grad earnings, student debt, and graduation success. You can read the full list here.