Lower Paid Jobs Exploding in California

California, according to the old and confused Guv Brown may be headed into a recession. My home County, Ventura, is already in a recession. Seneca in Modesto is closing down, 265 folks losing their jobs. But, if you want low pay jobs, California is the place. “Home Deport and Lowe’s announced this month that they are looking to hire thousands of people in California. The home improvement stores said its looking to fill positions in anticipation of a busy spring season. Nationwide, Home Depot plans to fill more than 80,000 positions while Lowe’s plans to fill 53,000 jobs. For Home Depot, job seekers can go to careers.homedepot.com/retailjobs for a list of seasonal and permanent opportunities in their area. Candidates are encouraged to use the website to self-schedule in-person interviews. Nationally they are hiring over 133,000 people. So on a national level anyone that wants a job can have it. This is just from two companies. More to follow.

The home improvement stores are on a hiring spree.

By Hoa Quách, Patch Staff, 2/19/18

CALIFORNIA — Home Deport and Lowe’s announced this month that they are looking to hire thousands of people in California. The home improvement stores said its looking to fill positions in anticipation of a busy spring season.

Nationwide, Home Depot plans to fill more than 80,000 positions while Lowe’s plans to fill 53,000 jobs.

For Home Depot, job seekers can go to careers.homedepot.com/retailjobs for a list of seasonal and permanent opportunities in their area. Candidates are encouraged to use the website to self-schedule in-person interviews.

“Just as we’re continuously evolving to meet the changing expectations of our customers, we’re harnessing new technologies to do the same for job seekers,” said Tim Hourigan, executive vice president of human resources, said in a press release. “This consumer-like experience helps us hire the best talent to serve our customers.”

Those looking to work for Lowe’s, can attend the company’s hiring day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at its stores. Candidates interested in a full-time, part-time or seasonal role can visit any of Lowe’s 1,700-plus U.S. stores to participate in open interviews and learn more about working at Lowe’s.

“Our employees are the heart of our business and make a difference for the customers and communities we serve every day,” said Jennifer Weber, Lowe’s chief human resources officer. “Lowe’s is a great place to build a career, and we’re excited to host our largest-ever job fair to introduce people to our culture. We’re looking to hire customer-centric and service-minded people who are passionate about being a part of something bigger.”

Those who can’t make it to the open house can tune in to a Facebook Live event on the Lowe’s Careers channel at 2:15 p.m. EST on Feb. 21 to hear more from Weber about building a career at Lowe’s.