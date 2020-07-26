Luis Alvarado: Will Pro-Biden/Anti GOP Senators California Republican Party Delegate be Thrown off Committee?

By

A few days ago a virulent hater of President Trump—and supporter of the defeat of SEVEN Republican U.S. Senators had been outed—and a complaint filed against him, with the penalty being thrown off the GOP Committee. If Mike Madrid was an ethical person he would resign from the Committee. Now his buddy, Luis Alvarado , also a founder of the infamous Democrat financed Lincoln Project. has had a complaint filed against him.

That is the problem. Why should a delegate have to file such complaints ” Leaders need to Lead.

Though both Madrid and Alvarado are strong supporters of Jessica Patterson—collecting proxies on her behalf for the February, 2019 convention, for instance, she and the other Board members should have abided by the by-laws and on their own opened a By-laws Committee investigation. Leaders lead —that did not happen in this case.

—that did not happen in this case. Jessica Patters on and the Board do have another chance to show leadership. Ben Avey a Sacramento based delegate, who used to work for Assemblywoman Shirley Horton (one of the VERY few GOP’ers that supported AB 32, the Schwarzenegger effort to raise the cost of doing business in California and killing jobs) on his social media reminded folks he is a part of the Lincoln Project—and wants to be listed with Madrid and Alvarado for removal. Maybe CRP leadership should file their own by-laws violation against him—instead of waiting for the inevitable delegate complaint. It is one thing to suggest the GOP should be open to all ideologies—but to allow supporters of the Democrat candidate for President to have a voice in the CRP—that is going too far. The Board needs to show leadership or they lose the right to claim to support President Trump while allowing Biden people on the Committee.

Oh, all votes in Committee and by the delegates need to be transparent—we have a right to know who supports the Biden delegates, who opposes them and who can’t take a stand. If I were a betting person, they all resign prior to a vote.

Will Pro-Biden/Anti GOP Senators California Republican Party Delegate be Thrown off Committee?

Carl Brickey, July 24, 2020

Chairwoman Jessica Patterson

California Republican Party

1001 K Street, Fourth Floor

Sacramento, CA 95814

Chairwoman Patterson:

As delegates of the State Central Committee (“the Committee”), we agreed to abide by the Standing Rules and Bylaws of the California Republican Party. Section 2.01.06 (A) states that a majority of the Committee or the Executive Committee may censure or remove any delegate who publicly advocates that voters should not vote for the party’s nominee for any office or who gives support to or avows a preference for any publicly announced candidate of a party other than the Republican Party. Delegate Luis Alvarado (Membership ID 18278) has publicly advocated that voters not vote for the Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump, and has given support to and avowed a preference for a publicly announced candidate of another party, Democrat Joe Biden.

The following are only a few of his activities and statements from just this month.

In a press release on July 2, 2020, The Lincoln Project announced its California Leadership Team, the first in a multi-state rollout of current and former Republicans who will spearhead volunteer recruitment and fundraising activities directed to key battleground states.[1] Luis Alvarado is listed as a member of this team. The Lincoln Project is a super PAC formed in late 2019 by a group of current and former Republican political consultants to “Defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box”[2] [emphasis in original] by electing Democrat Joe Biden to the presidency and securing a Democrat majority in the U.S. Senate. In a Twitter post on July 2, 2020, Alvarado wrote, “I am very proud to be appointed as part of the leadership of #ProyectoLincolnCalifornia to promote our work to overthrow the president @realDonaldTrump as president of the nation.”[3] [translated from Spanish] In The Sacramento Bee, Alvarado declared, “I feel a duty to restore a balance to our political system, and will use all my talents and energy to ensure my Republican brothers and sisters realize we can be better without Donald Trump as POTUS.”[4] On CNN en Español, Alvarado stated that Joe Biden, despite being a Democrat, is the best option for the United States and the best way to remove Donald Trump from the White House.[5]

Pursuant to Section 2.01.07 (A) of the Standing Rules and Bylaws of the California Republican Party, we hereby file this complaint with the Chairwoman against Luis Alvarado (Membership ID 18278) setting forth the causes for his censure and removal from the Committee.

Sincerely,

Carl Brickey, Executive Vice President

California Republican Assembly

Tom Hudson, Immediate Past President

California Republican Assembly

Johnnie Morgan, President

California Republican Assembly

Tim Thiesen, Vice President

California Republican Assembly



[1] Mike Madrid, Twitter Post, July 2, 2020, 11:16 AM, https://twitter.com/madrid_mike/status/1278754473737773056.

[2] “Our Mission,” The Lincoln Project, accessed July 21, 2020, https://lincolnproject.us/.

[3] Luis Alvarado, Twitter Post, July 2, 2020, 12:04 PM, https://twitter.com/latinostrategy/status/1278766391798054912.

[4] Hannah Wiley, “These California Republicans Will Raise Money and Campaign Against Trump’s Reelection,” The Sacramento Bee, July 2, 2020, https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article243952557.html.

[5] Juan Carlos López, “Our Goal Is to Remove Trump from The White House, Says Republican Strategist Luis Alvarado,” CNN en Español, July 16, 2020, https://cnnespanol.cnn.com/video/luis-alvarado-trump-republicano-casa-blanca-traidor-biden-arbol-eeuu-politica-dusa-sot/.

