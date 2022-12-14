By

Lyft offers incentives to electric vehicle drivers in California

By James Salazar | Examiner, 12/13/22

Lyft is offering a bevy of incentives to its drivers, with the hopes that such perks will swap gas guzzlers for zero emission vehicles.

Starting today, Lyft drivers in California who use an EV for their rides are eligible to receive a bonus of $150 if they complete 50 trips in a week. Drivers must register their EVS on Lyft’s app before the end of 2023 to qualify for the bonus.

Drivers can collect $150 per week until they reach the bonus maximum of $8,100.

“Electrifying our transportation network is a crucial step in helping reverse the negative impacts of climate change,” said Paul Augustine, Lyft’s director of sustainability. “We know many drivers on Lyft want to switch to EVs, which is why we’re focused on addressing the biggest barriers they face in transitioning: upfront costs and access to charging.”

In addition to bonuses, the company said that drivers who link their Lyft rewards account to EVgo, a charging network, will receive up to 45% off EVgo’s standard pay-as-you-go rates for gold and platinum members in certain markets.

Lyft is also offering a discount on the installation of a home charger from Wallbox.

Drivers who use Lyft’s branded debit card are eligible to receive up to 7% cash back on public EV charging. The percentage, however, is determined by a driver’s status in the company’s rewards program.

In addition to these offerings, Lyft is working to add new EVs from Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Polestar and others to the company’s Express Drive rental program next year.

The company has previously vowed to have “100 percent” of the vehicles operating on its platform be electric by 2030.

California recently adopted new rules that require ride-share companies to electrify their fleets by 2030, before the state expects to ban the sale of new gas cars entirely in 2035.

As the largest electric vehicle market in the U.S., California will serve as a testing ground for Lyft before the company decides on expanding the EV incentives to other states.