Why hasn’t the local police arrested and indicted Maxine Waters for being a terrorist? In her own words she wants to terrorize people based on their job or political views. ““There are those who said we lacked civility when I got up and talked about the President’s Cabinet, and I said if you see them anywhere, if you see them at a restaurant, if you see them in a department store, even at a gasoline station, just tell them you’re not welcome here or anywhere,” Waters said to cheers. “And so, it frightened a lot of people, and of course the lying president said that I had threatened all of his constituents,” Waters said. “I did not threaten his constituents, his supporters. I do that all the time, but I didn’t do it that time,” she said. She admits she breaks the law, that she terrorizes people. Maybe an Ethics Committee investigation? Maybe a DA that oppose terrorists? The good news is that every day she reminds people why Trump is good and the Democrats have no plan for America—expect terrorism.

Mad Maxine Waters Brags That She Threatens Trump Supporters ‘All The Time’

By Joseph Curl , Daily Wire, 9/4/18



Rep. Maxine Waters, already not the most stable person in the world, appears to have gone off the deep end.

The California Democrat has long called for the impeachment of President Trump, but on Saturday, she went further — much further — while accepting an award from the Stonewall Young Democrats in Los Angeles. Waters called on her supporters to seek out Trump administration officials and berate them — and said she does that “all the time.”

“There are those who said we lacked civility when I got up and talked about the President’s Cabinet, and I said if you see them anywhere, if you see them at a restaurant, if you see them in a department store, even at a gasoline station, just tell them you’re not welcome here or anywhere,” Waters said to cheers.

“And so, it frightened a lot of people, and of course the lying president said that I had threatened all of his constituents,” Waters said. “I did not threaten his constituents, his supporters. I do that all the time, but I didn’t do it that time,” she said.

Waters said that her call to harass Trump officials cannot be termed a call for political violence.

“What bothered me so much was, they tried to frame that as violence. That’s not violence,” Waters said. “The poster child for violence is the president of the United States. He’s the one who threatens. Don’t forget at his rallies, when he said go ahead and beat them up, I’ll take them out on a stretcher.”

Waters went on to further delineate. “I do not advocate violence. I do not believe you should hit, kick, shoot,” she said. “We have to tell people the difference between violence and incivility and protesting.”

Then Mad Max went off the rails.

“When I compare what you’re doing with what we have in Washington, D.C., in the highest office in the land, I wake up in the middle of the night and all I can think about is I’m gonna get him. I’m gonna’ get him. I’m gonna’ get him,” she said.

“And, as you know, there’s a difference in how some of our leadership talk about how we should handle all of this. They say, ‘Maxine, please don’t say impeachment anymore.’

“And when they say that, I say impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment,” Waters said to more cheers.

Waters said after ousting Trump, she’d go after Vice President Mike Pence.“I had a conversation here today with someone asked, ‘Well, what about Pence? If you are able to impeach, Pence will be worse. Well, I said, ‘Look, one at a time.’

“You knock one down, and we’ll be ready for Pence. We’ll get him, too,” she said.

