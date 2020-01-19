By

Chalk up another California firm leaving California. This one is going to Florida. Please note the article comes from a Florida source—California newspapers have not picked up the story—it would hurt the Democrats. “Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Made In Space has decided to relocate its corporate headquarters and satellite manufacturing operations from California to Florida. The headquarters relocation and expansion effort will involve more than $3 million in new capital investment for Jacksonville. “As a global leader for in-space manufacturing and assembly, Made In Space has a proven track record of delivering innovative space technology demonstrations at an industry-leading pace,” said Governor DeSantis. “Made In Space’s move to Florida is more evidence of Florida’s success and growth in the aerospace industry. My administration remains committed to supporting that growth and ensuring we maintain an economic climate that allows companies like Made In Space to prosper.” As leases run out, the firms are running out of California. That means well paying jobs, productive folks—one reason our government schools have declining enrollment. At what point will the people revolt? Or will so many leave that those left behind, the very rich, the very poor and the illegal alien, do not care?

Made In Space HQ to relocate from California to Florida

Winknews, 1/17/20

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Made In Space has decided to relocate its corporate headquarters and satellite manufacturing operations from California to Florida. The headquarters relocation and expansion effort will involve more than $3 million in new capital investment for Jacksonville.

“As a global leader for in-space manufacturing and assembly, Made In Space has a proven track record of delivering innovative space technology demonstrations at an industry-leading pace,” said Governor DeSantis. “Made In Space’s move to Florida is more evidence of Florida’s success and growth in the aerospace industry. My administration remains committed to supporting that growth and ensuring we maintain an economic climate that allows companies like Made In Space to prosper.”

“Made In Space, through its innovative in-space manufacturing segment and technology which improves life on earth and in space, is forging the way toward a bright new future,” said Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello. “We are pleased to have established a long-standing relationship with Made In Space and are proud to welcome the company to Jacksonville on Florida’s First Coast. Space Florida looks forward to Made In Space’s continued growth and success, expanding Florida’s thriving aerospace economic footprint.”

“This is an exciting moment and relocating our headquarters to Jacksonville is a strategic step to position the company for long-term growth,” said MIS President and CEO Andrew Rush. “By expanding our presence in Florida, we can leverage a skilled aerospace workforce, large scale infrastructure to support our growth, and key strategic partners like Space Florida that will accelerate our momentum as we continue to develop world-class space technology.”

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, Made In Space has flown 8 different missions to the International Space Station. NASA awarded them a $73.7 million contract to develop Archinaut One, the world’s first self-assembling satellite and will help NASA with long-term goals for missions from the Moon to Mars.