Madera Unified Teachers Avoid Strike, For Now — Stike in August Threatened

In an era of teacher strikes—walk outs to stop education of children, the Madera teachers union wants a strike, supports a strike—but decided to sign a new contract. Do not get excited—first the District can not afford the contract—if it were real. Actually, the new contract ENDS in June. About two months from now, a month after the District summer break. Instead the teachers will have a whole summer to threaten the district and parents that schools will not open in August. Watch for rallies, door to door flyer drops—all with the same message—WE control education, not you. ““I’m not going to say that we are already planning for a strike next year,” says David Holder, who heads the Madera Unified Teachers Association. “I’m just going to say that we are concerned over what happened this year, and some of the things that had to take place this year with the protests and some of the picketing,” says Holder. By picketing, he’s referring to a district event four weeks ago, where hundreds of union members picketed outside.” If I were a betting person I would say that the Madera School District is but one of many that will not open on time, without the District giving in to the extortion and blackmail of the union. Sadly, the parents will side with the union against the education needs of their own children. Another reason to flee California—quality education is not the goal of many school districts—labor “peace” is the goal.

Teachers in the nation’s second-largest school district will go on strike as soon as Jan. 10 if there’s no settlement of its long-running contract dispute, union leaders said Wednesday, Dec. 19. The announcement by United Teachers Los Angeles threatens the first strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District in nearly 30 years and follows about 20 months of negotiations. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) ORG XMIT: CADD303

Madera Unified Teachers Avoid Strike, For Now

Laura Tsutsui, Valley Public Radio, 4/22/19



Educators in Madera voted overwhelmingly this week to accept a new contract offer from Madera Unified School District. Teachers there were on the verge of striking, but with this agreement, they have a short term fix.

The deal comes after teachers signaled they favored a strike in an unofficial vote six weeks ago. The teachers union is welcoming the district’s latest offer, but while it gets teachers closer to the salaries and benefits they want, other demands like smaller class sizes weren’t on the table. And there’s this: the new contract expires at the end of June.

“I’m not going to say that we are already planning for a strike next year,” says David Holder, who heads the Madera Unified Teachers Association. “I’m just going to say that we are concerned over what happened this year, and some of the things that had to take place this year with the protests and some of the picketing,” says Holder. By picketing, he’s referring to a district event four weeks ago, where hundreds of union members picketed outside.

Madera Unified and the Union negotiated for seven months, just to reach a deal for the next three. They’ll be back at the bargaining table this summer.